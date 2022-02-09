In an emotionally harrowing exposé of American racism, lawyer Jeffrey Robinson speaks on both the historical and present-day reality of racial injustice. All of this is bolstered by stories from Robinson’s own life experiences, grounding the film in personal drama and helping it to stand out from the pack of similar documentaries.
“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” is the latest documentary feature from Emily and Sarah Kunstler, daughters of famed civil rights lawyer William Kunstler. This film documents a TED Talk hosted by Robinson as he lays down a timeline of injustice against African Americans throughout America’s history. These events span from Jamestown to Jim Crow and end up in the present day.
The concept of “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” is admittedly not all that original in the current landscape of documentary filmmaking. Additional films like “13th,” “I Am Not Your Negro” and “Attica” cover similar historical and modern issues in America regarding racism. Beyond other documentaries, the coverage of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths has saturated the news for the past two years. This is all to say that this film is fighting an uphill battle to stand out among the pack.
I think that “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” rises to the challenge of being distinct in a sea of similarity. It accomplishes this goal because this documentary is just as much about the life of Jeffrey Robinson and his personal experiences with racism as it is about racism in a historical context.
For example, when talking about Martin Luther King Jr., Robinson comments on marching with King when he was a young boy, or his parents being discriminated against in the housing market for their skin color. Robinson’s charisma and conviction also brings a degree of entertainment to the film; his speeches are captivating because of how passionate he is about racism. The interweaving of the personal and historical gives the documentary an emotional weight behind it, which serves to carry the experience.
Other documentaries similar to this one are often accused of preaching to the choir: Who is going to see this movie who does not already agree with it? What I find clever about “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” is that it addresses this very question when Robinson talks to a man who believes the Civil War had nothing to do with slavery. Afterwards, Robinson remarks about the man, “I don’t know if he can be reached, but if no one tries, he definitely won’t change.”
The main drawback to “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” ends up being the filmmaking. The technical presentation of the film was nothing terribly exciting. It feels like a TED Talk with some additional clips spliced in, because that is precisely what you are watching.
While the lack of cinematic ambition to this movie detracts from my critical evaluation of the film, I can understand if it wouldn’t for others. This film is a film because if it were simply a video on YouTube, it would not have the same impact; the medium is the message.
While “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” is far from the most cinematically ambitious documentary of the year, its message is effective and I would give it a 6/10. If this movie’s message appeals to you and you don’t find yourself too caught up in the minutiae of a film’s technical aspects, I would recommend giving it a watch. Then again, even if you think you will completely disagree with the message, maybe it is worth it to challenge yourself. After all, people will never change their minds if no one tries.