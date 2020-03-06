Back in 2015, McDonald’s caused waves when it made its breakfast menu available all day. Nearly five years later, Wendy’s burst onto the morning munch scene, officially debuting its long-awaited breakfast menu on Monday. To retaliate, McDonald’s declared the same day to be National Egg McMuffin Day, offering a free Egg McMuffin from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to those who downloaded the McDonald’s app.
Now that Wendy’s has entered the breakfast game, the only thing to do is assess its menu. The breakfast items will be graded simply on taste and price. Additionally, as not all the items on Wendy’s menu have a direct counterpart on the McDonald’s menu, some of the items will be compared to each other but others will be judged standing alone.
The Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit at Wendy’s is strikingly similar to McDonald’s Sausage Biscuit with Egg. There are a few minor traits that set them apart, but these small details make a considerable impact. For the purpose of comparison, the cheese on the Wendy’s sandwich was requested to be removed.
At first glance, the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit looks impressive. The firm and fluffy biscuit showcases a square-shaped sausage patty and a yellow-white egg. Unlike McDonald’s perfectly folded and suspiciously vibrant yellow egg, Wendy’s egg looks like it has been freshly cracked — just as the restaurant claims.
However, the taste doesn’t live up to the appearance. Although Wendy’s egg is freshly cracked, its meager presence doesn’t add a positive element to the mix of biscuit and sausage. When biting into any sausage and egg biscuit, all three components should be equal. No ingredient should dominate, or else it becomes either too dry from the biscuit, too greasy from the sausage or too bland from the egg.
The prices of both are very similar, as Wendy’s sandwich comes in at $3.29 and McDonald’s biscuit is priced at $3.28. Therefore, despite McDonald’s questionably artificial egg, its biscuit sandwich is superior because each ingredient can be equally tasted.
The Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant is a mouthful to say, and so is each bite with its fluffy croissant. There is nothing on the McDonald’s menu quite like it, which gives Wendy’s an advantage in originality.
The name is pretty straightforward, as the sandwich consists of maple bacon, crispy chicken and a soft croissant. The croissant is plain and has no buttery taste, complimenting the already flavorful nature of the chicken and bacon. That being said, the overpowering flavor is the sweet maple syrup. Rather than a hint of maple, it was more like maple everything. The sugary liquid seeped into the chicken.
The sandwich ended up being a hodgepodge of syrup, bacon and chicken. Surprisingly, it wasn’t messy and was satisfying, but it was not a shining star. Costing $4.39 and overflowing with syrup, this particular sandwich is not worth a second order.
Wendy’s decided not to dabble in the realm of hash browns, but to instead introduce breakfast fries that go by the name of Seasoned Potatoes. Sprinkled with savory spices, the wedges aren’t too lengthy, but make up in width. While the Seasoned Potatoes are pretty delicious, they’re not life-changing like McDonald’s golden Hash Browns.
A small order of Seasoned Potatoes is $1.49, which is equal to an order of Hash Browns from McDonald’s. It’s nearly impossible to say which is better — it all depends on personal preference for soft wedges or a crispy patty.
The Frosty is a well-known menu staple at Wendy's. The traditional ice cream dessert comes in just two flavors, vanilla and chocolate. So, when the menu introduced the Frosty-ccino, the name implied it would be a coffee-flavored Frosty. Regrettably, that is not the case. Instead, the Frosty-ccino is more like an iced coffee than a Frosty.
Available in both vanilla and chocolate, the Frosty-ccino has a smooth coffee-like flavor with a bit of sweetness, but that’s about all there is to say about it. It tastes like a regular iced vanilla latte that can be bought anywhere.
All in all, Wendy’s did right by joining other big names with its breakfast menu. A testament to its success will be if it can dethrone McDonald’s as champion of the breakfasts. However, unless Wendy’s adds a $3-and-under menu, the idea doesn’t seem very plausible. While Wendy’s didn’t revolutionize breakfast, it can be applauded for its emergence into a new mealtime and its debut as a worthy competitor.