So, this is a strange movie.
“Wendy” is a film somewhat based on the story of Peter Pan, but it aims to explore the idea of Peter, Wendy and Neverland in a more tangible sense. It comes from director Benh Zeitlin, who made a name for himself with his last directorial effort, 2012’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”
The film opens with Wendy and her two brothers, Douglas and James, living with their mother in what appears to be the southern United States. Their mother owns and operates a dinky bar and grill, and the three children spend most of their days running around unsupervised near their home. One night, they witness a boy running on top of a moving train, so they climb aboard to investigate. The boy, named Peter, leads them on a strange adventure to a mysterious island where they’re free to embrace their childhood and never grow up.
I was intrigued by the premise of this movie going into it. A more serious and real-world interpretation of Peter Pan seemed really compelling and had the potential to be an incredibly powerful exploration of childhood and growth.
“Wendy” kind of explores that, but it also explores multiple other themes and story threads that ultimately become overly tangled and unfocused.
This movie is basically three movies in one.
There is the aforementioned real-life version of Peter Pan, which becomes blurred by a more fantastical narrative involving magic and another story about an abandoned group of elderly individuals. These three narratives are all decent enough on their own, but when they’re mixed, it just doesn’t work.
The fantastical narrative of the film brings supernatural elements into this story. It explores how the children on the island literally do not age and how the entire island is somehow enchanted by this giant ancient fish that lives underneath it. Yes, it’s as strange as it sounds. These scenes barely work on their own, but they do not mesh with the more serious tone of the rest of the film.
As far as the elderly people are concerned, I’m honestly not really sure what was happening. It feels as if Zeitlin had what he thought was a great idea for their story, but it got lost when he wrote it down. In the finished film, these elderly people are pretty much just a group of hermits that live on the same island as the kids. They sit around and do nothing all day, and they don’t really add any substance to the film. Based on some revelations in the film’s final act, which I won’t spoil, I can understand why they were included, but these characters really didn't fit with the story in the slightest.
I didn’t necessarily dislike “Wendy.” Zeitlin certainly tried to make something bold, and I have to commend him for that. There are a lot of strong moments in the film, but, ultimately, they just end up being glimmers of a much better film that almost was.
There is a great movie here somewhere. Zeitlin had all of the tools needed to make this a truly outstanding experience. Unfortunately, most of the positive aspects of the film aren’t given their dues, and the whole movie fails to come together. I really think it was the weaving of these three ideas that doomed “Wendy.” It’s almost as if you made a sandwich with ketchup, peanut butter and salmon on it. Those three ingredients, on their own, aren’t that bad. But when you put them together, the sandwich becomes something you wouldn't encourage others to experience.