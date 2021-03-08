After waiting since the summer of 2019 for Marvel Studios to release new content, the January release of “WandaVision,” Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ original series, brought fans the action, characters and stories that Marvel fans have known for the past 10 years.
The nine-episode series takes place a few weeks after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and shows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) dealing with the ramifications and grief of losing her boyfriend Vision and her brother. However, the journey through her grief is an unusual one, as Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) live their lives in the form of various cliche sitcoms mirroring those from the 1950s to the early 2000s.
The first few episodes are portrayed through the black-and-white 50s and 60s TV era, and while the story progressed slowly, there was enough mystery and humor — particularly from Bettany — to keep fans engaged and interested enough to see where the show ended up.
Olsen and Bettany’s performances stood out throughout the entire series. Olsen’s acting transitioned just as well through the sitcom tropes of each decade as her character’s glamorous, period-appropriate outfits. Bettany was able to give a humorous and more human side of the robot Vision that fans had not yet seen. The long-form series allowed the character to be much more complex and fleshed out than his previous film appearances.
It wasn’t just the main cast that shined. The supporting characters built just as much suspense as the two leads. There’s the mysterious and humorous Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), the couple’s nosey neighbor who comes over whenever she feels like it to hang out and gossip. There’s also the authoritative and heroic Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), an agent with S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — who accidentally falls into Wanda’s reality. Monica then spends the series trying to help protect Wanda from outside forces that threaten her and her family. Wanda and Visions’ twins Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) also gave stellar performances, pulling on audiences’ heartstrings with their innocence and loveable sibling banter.
One of the things that makes the Marvel universe so complex is the interconnectivity it has, and “WandaVision” is no exception. Many familiar faces appeared from previous Marvel productions, such as Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) from “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) from the Thor franchise. X-Men even got a nod as Evan Peters made an appearance as Pietro Maximoff, Wanda’s twin brother with super speed. This role is familiar to Peters’ fans as he played Peter Maximoff in the recent X-Men films.
Even though it seemed like “WandaVision” had a lot going on in terms of story and cast, the series was surprisingly simple, revolving around two core characters: Wanda and Vision. It showed Wanda coming to terms with her past traumas and overcoming them as she comes into her new identity as the Scarlet Witch.
The series finale ends on a satisfying, heartbreaking and ambitious note that leaves Wanda’s future up in the air. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait another year to see Wanda again. At 2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego, the series was announced to be a prelude to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which has an expected release date of 2022.