Documenting a gorgeous quest through the Tibetan plateau, “The Velvet Queen” is a jaw-dropping nature documentary that is stunningly photographed. However, it is also preachy and somewhat overwrought in its message regarding conservation and human activity.
“The Velvet Queen” is a French documentary directed by Marie Amiguet and acclaimed wildlife photographer Vincent Munier. The film follows Munier, who is accompanied by traveler and writer Sylvain Tesson, on their quest across the Tibetan plateau to find the elusive snow leopard, a notoriously unapproachable species of big cat. With a tight runtime of only 92 minutes, the film breezes by. Along the way, the pair ponders the stunning beauty of the vast and untapped landscape they are traversing and the moral implications of humans overcoming nature.
If nature documentaries are your thing, then “The Velvet Queen” is an absolute must see. It should go without saying that the visuals are breathtaking all around. It is not just the animals and landscapes themselves that are beautiful, but the way they are shot that is truly astounding. This movie is a brilliant example of filmmakers correctly choosing digital cameras over ones that rely on film stock, meaning they can quickly adjust their setting to match the environment and instantly view the results. This not only lends a practicality to Munier and Tesson’s operation, but it also allows for a degree of control over the environment. Some of my favorite scenes throughout the film are ones where Munier is contemplating how to get the best possible shot of whatever animal happens to land in the crosshairs of his camera.
The musical score by Warren Ellis featuring Nick Cave is quite good, but the actual application of said score can be questionable at times. The score adds a grandiose and melancholic atmosphere to the sweeping landscape shots and intimate animal portraits that it accompanies. I love Ellis’ ensemble of odd instruments that he uses to create said atmosphere, ranging from piano to bagpipes to the hurdy-gurdy. However, there were some tracks that featured vocals from Cave that were used in distractingly odd ways.
For instance, during a scene just before Munier and Tesson are ready to set out on their expedition into the plateau, Tesson remarks about how elusive the snow leopard is and how difficult the task will be for both of them. Then, the film cuts to a static, gloomy aerial shot of the mountain peaks of Tibet. The pairing of these shots conveys the Herculean caliber of the pair’s task given their limited resources, the vastness of the Tibetan plateau and the scarcity of the snow leopard. It is a powerful pair of shots that lets the audience completely understand the stakes of the story, but all that is undercut when Cave’s vocals pop up and he says “find me” or something to that effect. It was ridiculously cheesy and completely sabotaged the emotional tone being established.
Luckily, Cave’s voice only distracts from the mood of what is being presented about twice throughout the film. What permeates as even more distracting is Tesson’s narration, which I found more overbearing than anything else. He prattles on and on about humans encroaching upon nature in a way that feels far more preachy than contemplative. Because of this, I was nearly tempted to stop reading the subtitles and just focus on the natural beauty of Tibet. I do not inherently have an issue with the conservation aspect of the film — I just think it could be delivered in a more creative way than sanctimonious narration. The themes of conservation and habitat destruction do not need to be directly explained to the audience when the premise of the film is photographing a species with fewer than 10,000 individuals left in the wild.
Due to many aspects of the film’s presentation being very hit or miss for me, I have incredibly mixed feelings on “The Velvet Queen,” and I would give it a 5/10. The film lands on the predictable side because, at the end of the day, you know there is only one of two outcomes for the film: they either find the snow leopard or they do not. So, a film like this should be more about the journey. The problem is that I find Munier and Tesson’s journey to be rather boring because the film did not give me enough to latch onto. All that being said, if you are a nature lover, there may be something here for you. But given the slew of other nature documentaries out there, you still might be better off skipping this one.