In “Captain America: Civil War,” The Falcon and The Winter Soldier just needed one humorous scene together for people to see the potential of these characters in a buddy cop movie: a brief moment where Bucky dryly asks Sam to pull up his seat in the car. Marvel went to work and created “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which premiered its first episode March 19 on Disney+.
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as their characters, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, six months after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Sam is trying to determine whether to take on the mantle of Captain America after being given his shield or if he should stay being The Falcon, the flying military operative. Bucky, on the other hand, is trying to seek redemption for his time as the ruthless Winter Soldier and adjust to life as a civilian.
After being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 10 years, Bucky is finally getting a proper storyline. His Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is at the forefront for him in the show, and he’s even going to therapy. It’s refreshing to see a television character dealing with their mental health in a relatively normal way. Showing Bucky struggling with his PTSD and using therapy to improve his mental health is a positive way to add depth to his character while inspiring others to seek professional help.
Because Marvel has branched into television shows like “WandaVision,” fans can now spend more time than ever with the universe’s characters. Viewers get an inside look into characters’ lives with their families and how they deal with the daily trauma and struggles that come with being a superhero.
Although the first episode doesn’t reveal much, the trailer shows that Bucky and Sam are trying to retrieve Captain America’s shield back from the government. On the journey, they encounter a group known as the Flag-Smashers and their old enemy from “Captain America: Civil War,” Zemo (Daniel Brühl).
The first episode didn’t even show the main characters in a scene together, but it gives viewers enough drama and action to keep them wanting more. The characters are struggling after such a traumatic event, and this conflict is interesting enough, so the show doesn’t need to go into fast-paced action right away.
Both characters have been known for their humor, and the show does not fail to bring its share of laughter. Stan and Mackie have moments where their charisma shines, and the audience can’t help but chuckle. In one particular scene, Bucky dryly argues with his headstrong therapist, who pushes Bucky’s buttons relentlessly. In another, Sam is having banking issues, and he and his sister bicker with the bank teller who seems more concerned with taking a selfie with Sam than helping him. These types of scenes set up the comical personality clash that’s bound to happen between Bucky and Sam.
The fact that Marvel gave these shows a similar budget as their movies is also a treat. The visual effects used for Sam’s flying and action scenes are smooth and keep eyes glued to the screen, waiting to see what happens next.
Overall, the episode gave some much needed exploration of Sam and Bucky’s characters. It ended on a cliffhanger that can’t help but reel in fans for next week’s episode. It’ll be exciting to see Bucky and Sam’s first scene together, and I can’t wait to watch the series unfold more of their backstories and show us how they came to be the people they are today.