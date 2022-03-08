With many skeptical of the casting choice for Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and months upon months of buildup, Matt Reeves’ new vision of the caped crusader is a visual wonder with fantastic performances all around.
A gritty noir set in a crime-ridden Gotham City, Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) faces a new challenge when a serial killer calling himself The Riddler (Paul Dano) starts taking out Gotham’s elite. At every crime scene, The Riddler leaves little notes addressed “To The Batman,” in which he leaves clues to the corruption of the elite, trying to show how he is justified in these killings. With the help of police lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffery Wright) and cat burglar Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), he must solve these riddles to get to the bottom of who The Riddler is and what he’s planning before it’s too late.
I really, really enjoyed this movie. The noir murder mystery storyline works really well with a Batman movie, and the plot is phenomenal. While the movie is just shy of three hours long, it never seems to drag, and the plot unfolds in a realistic and suspenseful manner that I absolutely loved. As The Riddler’s plan is unraveled to the audience and to Wayne, the reveal seemed like it was earned instead of simply given away, which I feel like some murder mysteries struggle to achieve. Thankfully, the superhero element and unraveling of the mystery blended perfectly.
Another interesting touch to this rendition of Batman is the dramatic shift in perspective that Batman goes through at the end of the movie. Throughout the film, there’s this overarching theme of vengeance, as Wayne seeks revenge for the death of his parents and thinks that taking on the persona of Batman is the only way to do that. But after the climax, he realizes that his ways aren’t helping the city he swore to protect, and he must change his approach to bring about a real change, which I feel like the film handled fantastically.
The action was also something I enjoyed about this movie. It’s shot in a very grounded way that flows with the movement of the characters smoothly. Batman’s movements seem to all be calculated and precise, which makes for some visually stunning action set pieces. There are also quite a few instances where Batman and his adversaries are only lit up by muzzle flashes or explosions, which also lends itself for some wonderful visuals in a fight scene.
Another visual element I thoroughly enjoyed was the direction by Matt Reeves. He is able to frame the characters in an aesthetically pleasing way that pays homage to some iconic comic panels while also providing his own visual style. Reeves’ use of red lighting and silhouettes makes for the most visually interesting live-action Batman movie to date.
However, there are a few things that I think could have been improved in this movie. “The Batman” has a PG-13 rating, which limits it in some ways. For example, I don’t think the rotten scum crime lords of Gotham City would be the type to say “frickin’,” and I just can’t believe that Batman would beat a man within an inch of his life and the man would not have a drop of blood on him. I really like the darker, grittier version of Gotham that the film was going for, but there were just a few too many points that reminded me that it has a PG-13 rating.
Overall, this is a really well-made superhero movie and a great movie on its own. If you’re a fan of Batman in any regard, I’d highly recommend checking out “The Batman” on the big screen.