Recently, Netflix released “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” a legacy sequel to Tobe Hooper’s iconic 1974 film. However, beyond some flashy murders, this film falls completely flat at everything it attempts to accomplish.
“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is the ninth installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. The film stars Elsie Fisher and Sarah Yarkin as Lila and Melody, respectively, a pair of sisters who, with their friends, travel to an abandoned Texas town with hopes of refurbishing it. Unfortunately for them, the town was not as abandoned as they had hoped, as Leatherface (Mark Burham), the series’s iconic killer, emerges from 50 years of hiding to terrorize the idealistic pack of young adults.
One of the few positives about this film are the gore effects. The blood is a realistic chocolatey red color, and the disembowelments all give a visually stunning effect to the horror. The death scenes are some of the few genuinely fun spots in the movie. Beyond that, there is little else to enjoy about “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
The first major flaw of the film is its obnoxious and dodgy politics. I cannot tell if this “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is attempting to ridicule the millennial social justice warrior stereotype or attempting to sympathize with it. On one hand, the main characters are unwittingly trying to gentrify a rural Texas town. On the other hand, our protagonist is a survivor of a school shooting, and the movie attempts to feature some sort of anti-gun violence message. It is genuinely mind numbing to attempt to figure out what this movie is supposed to be about.
The attempted political discourse all ignores the fact that “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is a movie featuring a man with a big chainsaw who hacks people to bits. When Leatherface, the famous slasher of the franchise, enters the picture and kills a guy by stabbing him to death with his own bones, any attempt at intelligent political discourse within the movie is completely thrown out of the window. The film wants the audience to derive sick pleasure from watching these characters get the axe (or chainsaw in this case) while touting an anti-violence message. This lofty attempt to feature both concepts comes off as cheap and underdeveloped. People are tuning into this film to watch a dumb slasher, not a half-baked version of “Funny Games.”
An additional side effect of the confused political themes of the film is that the main characters are completely devoid of likeability. I did not feel a single emotion when they were brutally butchered because I couldn't tell if I was supposed to care about them or not. The overly dramatic stock scare cues would seem to imply I am supposed to root for their survival, but their plans to gentrify a historic town and force the eviction of a chronically ill old woman would seem to suggest otherwise.
The acting is overall atrocious. The line deliveries are unconvincing, and the facial expressions convey a sense of constipation more than fear. I am not even sure if I can place the faults in the acting solely at the actors’ feet because the script gives them so little to work with. The dialogue is heavy-handed and tacky, even more so when it tries to be political.
“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is also a legacy sequel, which is a sequel taking place multiple years after an original work that is still set within the same continuity as the original work and often blends new and old characters. This trend of legacy sequels seems to be a choice that has been popular lately in mainstream horror with 2018’s “Halloween” and 2022’s “Scream.” The legacy elements of this film are limited to bringing back the character of Sally from the original “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” for a brief, and ultimately unimpactful, appearance. She shows up, shoots Leatherface a few times and then gets murdered. Her subplot was a complete waste of time and would have been better off cut out entirely.
As far as visuals go, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” can best be compared to hand sanitizer. It all looks clean and sterile, despite taking place in a dingy, dusty ghost town. Any mildly interesting framing or composition is ruined by the overbearing color grading. The uninteresting videography does nothing to aid the already boring story. Compare this to the original film from 1974, which was loaded with personality and grit, and the difference is night and day.
Overall, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is a politically confused, uninteresting, run-of-the-mill horror film that, without brand recognition and a spot on Netflix, would have likely received no attention at all. I would give the film a 2/10, which feels generous, but at the same time, it is one of the better entries this franchise has produced in the last 20 years. I would recommend watching the original “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” instead, and if you have already seen that, go for the sequel “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,” a film that at least tries new ideas rather than relying on the tropes of mass-produced horror slop.