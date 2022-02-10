Riddled with an atmosphere of anxiety and stress, all caked under the hot Mexican sun, “Sundown” is one of the year's most irritating films. While some viewers will be completely turned off by the experience, I found something frustratingly interesting at the movie’s core.
“Sundown” is the latest film from Mexican director Michel Franco and stars Tim Roth as Neil Bennett on vacation with his sister, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg), and her two children in Acapulco, Mexico. Tensions arise after their mother dies leaving behind a vast fortune, and Neil seems unable or unwilling to cooperate with the proceedings of her death and wealth.
There are a few notable positives to “Sundown,” mainly the performance of Roth as an emotionally distant and dubious character. His gaze is cold and impenetrable, and as an audience member, you never quite get a handle on what he is feeling in a given moment. Gainsbourg’s more fragile and explosive performance equally deserves a mention. The two contrast nicely during the few scenes they share. In general, the technical presentation is on point, without many major highlights or lowlights.
Quite frankly, the experience of watching “Sundown” has got to be one of the most frustrating I have had all year. Most of the film’s 83 minute runtime is composed of shots of Neil wordlessly basking in the sun on the crowded beaches of Acapulco. When he is not sitting down, he ambles through the neon-lit streets of the city, beer in hand, not doing much of anything. While well shot, “Sundown” is quite boring as a whole.
The plot does go through the occasional twist, but only when the characters other than Neil feel like something needs to happen. Some of these story beats help to accentuate the tension and unease that permeates the film, while others feel silly. Unfortunately, I cannot discuss most of these moments, because they are major spoilers for the plot of the film.
However, my greatest frustration with “Sundown” is the ending, because it is positively amazing. In what must be the last two minutes of the film, everything is perfectly explained, and all of a sudden the totality of the experience makes sense to the viewer. Suddenly, questions about the nature of empathy and mortality have been raised and the film leaves you with no easy answers to the questions it poses.
What is particularly irksome about this ending is that I have to slog through 80 minutes of tedium just to get to a short burst of brilliance. So, I wonder if that burst of brilliance is worth it, and the film itself is encouraging this question to be asked. “Sundown” is intentionally designed to irritate you and then pull the rug out from under you. While the initial experience is certainly worth having, I do not think the film is all that rewatchable. Once you know where it ends up, the tension and unease that is such a paramount of the film is suddenly dispelled. I feel that the movie does not go far enough with these questions to the point of becoming worth repeat viewings.
Overall, I would give “Sundown” a reluctant 6/10. My conclusion is that the experience of the film is worth having at least once, if only to see where your opinion falls on it. Provocation in art is such a difficult topic to discuss, because if something is trying to be annoying and achieves that goal, you can certainly call it successful, but does that make it good? I do not think that success in art directly correlates with quality, but I can at least say of “Sundown” that it left me thinking about that question, so it must have done something right.