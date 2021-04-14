Most documentaries have a pretty similar structure. Ideally, they’ll have an interesting and/or timely subject matter, an overall narration providing information and a series of interviews to flesh out and develop the human aspect of the story and film. This is all great. It's a tried-and-true formula that has produced some truly outstanding documentary films over the years.
However, this structure is so dominant in the world of documentary filmmaking that it's somewhat rare to see a doc that doesn't adhere to it. "Stray," which opens at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center this Friday, is one of those rare films.
The concept behind "Stray" is fairly interesting. It's a documentary about stray dogs on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey. There was once a policy of killing stray dogs there, but after a series of protests it became illegal to euthanize or capture any stray dogs. Now the dogs can be found roaming the city undisturbed as if they were members of society.
What makes "Stray" different from the average documentary, however, is the film’s sole focus on showing life from the perspective of these dogs, mainly one particular dog named Zeytin.
There is no human voice-over, no interview with a person about the dogs; the only people who have an active part in the film are a group of Syrian teens the dogs occasionally go to for food. Notably though, these teens never address the camera nor provide additional information. "Stray" mainly just follows Zeytin and a few other dogs around the streets of Istanbul, showing their lives as they roam from one part of the city to another. These dogs are the film's main characters, and their experiences are documented without interference.
There's barely a word spoken in "Stray" — the words that are spoken aren't in English, and they aren't directed toward the audience. The only times in which the film really acknowledges its viewers are with the occasional facts and quotes that are layered in text over what's happening on-screen. "Stray" strives to be an intensely realistic film, depicting life as it is, not as it is interpreted and idealized to be.
If the film is only taken for its surface value, I can imagine some might think "Stray" is pretty boring. It's a relatively brief film, clocking in at only an hour and 12 minutes. The entire runtime is basically just footage of dogs running around the streets. However, what makes "Stray" such an arresting film is how it depicts a real, uninfluenced look at a nonhuman life existing in humanity's world.
In that way, "Stray" is a beautiful film. It's an ode to the often forgotten fact that we share our world with animals who have no say in how we run our societies or treat the environment. Zeytin and the other dogs shown in "Stray" aren't directly controlled by humanity, though they are influenced by the fact that they exist in a human-controlled environment. One could argue that this movie that is literally just footage of dogs running around is actually immensely eye-opening regarding humanity's disregard for other forms of life.
"Stray" thrives with its subtle approach. By keeping hands off and letting the story of Zeytin and the other dogs unfold naturally, the film provides an unseen and exceptional look into another world existing within our own — something many other documentaries only attempt to provide.