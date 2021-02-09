“This Is Us” is more than a show. It’s a generational story that captures modern and mature narratives engrossed with life’s natural affairs.
This drama’s five seasons encompass the marriage of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) along with the Big Three, their triplets: Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). “This Is Us” doesn’t follow the typical timeline of showing events as they happen — instead, the show reveals pieces of the stories as they correlate to one another. From the childhood of Jack and Rebecca, through their adventure of becoming first-time parents and Jack’s tragic and heart-breaking death, this timeline alone is enough to make an audience weep and exude joy.
The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, doesn’t let it end there. With the release of season five on Oct. 27, 2020, he continued to bring contemporary issues as the three kids turn from wide-eyed children into middle-aged adults who are raising children of their own, searching for love, finding heartbreak and questioning the reality of their once seemingly perfect childhood. So far, the timeline ends with Rebecca lying on her presumed death bed. After four weeks of anticipation, episode seven will finally air on Feb. 9.
Normally airing each new season in the fall, season five of “This Is Us” encountered a roadblock with the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of airing weekly at 8 p.m., episodes were released shortly after completion, creating gaps between episodes.
Still, the screenwriters apparently spared no expense creating season five. The first two episodes opened with a modern record of the events that struck 2020. Not only did the cast and crew follow strict COVID-19 protocols off-screen, but they also brought pandemic etiquette to the show’s plot, showing social distancing, wearing masks and constantly bringing up self-isolation and quarantine periods. Even Tom Hanks’ contracting COVID-19 was brought up. Randall, his wife, Beth and their kids even watched the horrific news of George Floyd’s death as the Black Lives Matter movement progressed into protests and riots.
The latest episode, aired on Jan. 12, focused on Randall in a pivotal moment and revealed a new side of the story that the audience previously thought was nonexistent. His biological mother — who was believed to have died shortly after giving birth — was alive and well up until a few years ago. This episode was a cinematic masterpiece, not only for the tremendous performance Brown gave as Randall, but also for the gut-wrenching story told in 43 minutes.
The writers allude that Randall and his mother’s story isn’t over. Not only did Randall’s family gain new ownership of his mother’s land from her previous lover, Hai, but viewers learned that Hai has more family members, including a granddaughter, that Randall could potentially connect with.
Kate leaves a million questions as well. After learning about the teenage abortion, it’s clear that her relationship with her husband, Toby, has been shaken to some effect. In the flash forward to Rebecca’s deathbed scene, only Toby is shown in what seems to be a deep depression, and his wedding band has disappeared. Did their marriage come to a screeching halt? Or is Kate not alive to say goodbye to her mother at the end? The writers have pulled stunts like this before. Kate and Toby are also expecting to adopt a child from Ellie, who seems dubious. Although she says she’s on board, Ellie seems too hesitant and unsure if this is really the decision she wants to make. Through foreshadowing of Kate and Toby’s son, Jack, viewers know that he ends up with a sister, but they don’t know how.
To end with the Big Three, the questions lie with Kevin. At the end of episode six, viewers were left with a quick promo showing Kevin’s car lying in a ditch after trying to get to his fiance, Madison, who just went into labor with their twins. Not to worry, the screenwriters already referenced his future with a little boy and girl running around, but this doesn’t show the effects of this crash. Future Kevin is seen with a wedding band on, but is it the band that binds Madison and Kevin together, or did they separate after the car accident?
Finally, what do the screenwriters have in store for Rebecca? Her most recent husband, Miguel, doesn’t appear in the foreshadowing scenes like Kate. Instead, her late husband’s brother, Nicky, is shown wearing a wedding band at her deathbed. The beginning of season five revealed that Rebecca and Miguel never made it to the St. Louis clinical trials due to the pandemic. Did the screenwriters have this change in their plans already? Did the pandemic allow them to change the story?
The screenwriters never fail to impress. They carefully leave cliffhangers that leave the audience grasping for fallen puzzle pieces. Whenever the storyline seems straightened out, the screenwriters throw in a new jaw-dropper.
“This Is Us” isn’t just an emotional roller-coaster. While the show never explicitly teaches lessons, the viewing experience instead proves that all the lemons life throws at us are meant to make something resembling lemonade.