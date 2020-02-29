The Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted numerous notable comedy acts last semester, with the likes of Lewis Black, Tom Segura and Nick Offerman bringing dynamic comedy chops to Lincoln. On Saturday night, another well-known comedy force, The Second City, graced the Lied Center stage with “She the People.”
The Second City has produced countless female comedians since it was founded in 1959, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “She the People’s” cast had big shoes to fill — and they filled them remarkably well.
“She the People” is a six-woman comedy revue from The Second City’s numerous ensembles, performing sketches covering topics from the gender pay gap to Donald Trump to women’s reproductive rights. Every performer was absolutely hilarious in their respective time to shine, showing tremendous comedic chemistry with each other.
The good sketches far outweighed the bad, as each was funny and creative in its own way. The group performed many different sketch formats, covering everything from multiple-minute-long sketch-sequences to original songs and quick visual gags. Notable standouts included a sketch about a white privilege board game, a woman who slowly turns into her middle-aged mom and a solo sequence by cast member Katie Caussin where she danced passionately around a prop handgun to Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration.” The group put on an admirable number of memorable sketches throughout both acts of the show which left the audience reeling with laughter.
The Second City is well-known for improvising sketches, and the women expertly incorporated this element into their set. After a few sketches began the show, the cast introduced themselves to the audience and sent two members, Alex Bellisle and Emma Pope, into the lobby while the others interacted with the audience. They asked the audience for random lines of dialogue to incorporate into a sketch with Bellisle and Pope about a bachelor party literally taking place in Hell. The format made for an immersive, Mad Libs-esque improvisational experience.
The audience interaction continued with a “game show” where one of the contestants was a random audience member plucked — somewhat reluctantly — from her chair. Pope “hosted” the game show, which challenged its contestants with questions that should, in theory, have obvious answers, such as “who is on the 20-dollar bill?” or “who wrote the Declaration of Independence?” The twist, however, was that the audience member would get much harder questions than the performers and was subsequently shamed for getting the questions wrong, though she did receive a The Second City T-shirt as a prize for cooperating.
Easily the most compelling bit of the night came toward the end of the show. The sextet first asked the audience to vote among the issues of reproductive rights, gun control or transgender rights by applauding for which one they wanted to hear about. The audience chose transgender rights, and the performers then informed them they were going to call U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s office to lobby for that issue. After hearing Fischer’s office’s voicemail, the group had the crowd leave a message by chanting, “trans rights are human rights.”
After the audience’s enthusiastic chanting, the performers reminded them they can make their voices heard about issues they hold dear. This moment was surprising and strangely hilarious, but also demonstrated that beyond the satire were genuinely important issues.
Politicized comedy can sometimes wear thin after awhile, but the content in “She the People” never did. The talented performers delivered a fast-paced, raunchy evening for the crowd. The Second City certainly carries a high standard of excellence with its name, which these six women met through expertly crafted sketches and enrapturing comedic charisma.