In a harrowing and politically charged tale of dichotomy and duality, “Parallel Mothers” stands out from the pack as one of the finest produced movies of the year, and even of the decade.
“Parallel Mothers” is the latest film from Spanish writer and director Pedro Almodóvar. The film follows Janis and Ana, played by Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit respectively, a pair of single mothers who share a hospital room and give birth on the same day. The two’s circumstances are incredibly different from each other, but as time passes their lives intersect in peculiar ways.
One of the most prominent strengths of “Parallel Mothers” are the lead performances by Cruz and Smit. Both deliver amazing performances that bring their characters to life to stunning effect. Just a glance from Cruz is enough to communicate the pain she is keeping hidden from the other characters. The emotional range and versatility of both leads are put to the test by the script, and neither balks at the challenge, a testament to both performers and the directing.
The art direction of “Parallel Mothers” is one of the most immediately eye-catching aspects of the production. The color palette is expansive and always appropriately utilized. Every location, from the hospital to Janis’ apartment, is brimming with color and detail. Even the exterior scenes have their own amount of flair. The costumes are equally intricate and vibrant, which helps make the characters pop. The cinematography helps to elevate the already astounding art direction with gorgeous framing and lighting.
Ultimately however, the biggest reason to seek out “Parallel Mothers” is the fantastic story and rich thematic content. What is so exciting about the film’s story is that it uses a relatively simple concept, one that could easily fall into soap opera levels of ridiculousness in the hands of a less competent writer, and grounds it in tangible emotionality, emphasized by well-defined characters.
The simplicity of the set up also benefits the movie by making its twists and turns incredibly unpredictable, and as a result the run time just flies by. Once you have come to expect “Parallel Mothers” to be one kind of movie, Almodóvar pulls the rug out from under you so that you realize the totality of the experience is something entirely different from what you expect.
The experience ties nicely into the film’s thematic content. What the viewer comes to realize is that “Parallel Mothers” is a film about the importance of knowing one’s own history and where you come from. This is both in a concrete legal sense like familial history and maternity, but also in a more abstract sense like your country’s history and the political factors that shaped who you are as a person.
The longer I think about it, the more I realize just how closely these concepts run parallel to each other in the film. Every single detail is put in place to make Almodóvar’s political commentary all the more potent. This is a film with an excess of both style and substance and works as a brilliant reminder of the scars that generational trauma creates in our culture.
Overall, “Parallel Mothers” is my favorite film, not only of the year but of the decade so far, and I would give it a 9/10. I recommend it to everyone who is looking for a film that will be both viscerally entertaining and thematically challenging, all the while maintaining an incredibly purposeful and visually beautiful ambiance. This is shamefully the only film by Almodóvar that I have seen, and I will have to make it an absolute imperative to check out the rest of his expansive catalog. Although if you are looking for a starting point, this one seems to be just as good as any.