In the heavy metal scene of the 1970s and ‘80s, there are few rock icons as prolific as Ozzy Osbourne. After his monumental start in the 1970s with Black Sabbath, the ‘80s saw Osbourne’s solo career explode. With his first two solo albums — “Diary of a Madman” and “Blizzard of Ozz” — Osbourne had cemented himself as one of the A-list satanic metal figureheads of the late 20th century and continued that upward trajectory into the ‘90s and the new millennium.
Assuming the moniker “The Prince of Darkness,” Osbourne used satanic imagery and violent lyrics to help redefine the hard rock landscape and influence contemporary acts like Marilyn Manson and Post Malone. With “Ordinary Man,” Osbourne’s first album in 10 years, the rock ‘n’ roll rebel set out to reaffirm his standing as Godfather of metal.
“Ordinary Man” is a more offbeat direction for Osbourne. The album’s production began after Osbourne met producer Andrew Watt, who has production credits on releases by notable hip hop figures like Cardi B and Post Malone. Along with Osbourne and Watts, the album features an all-star cast including Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. With the producer of Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” Ali Tamposi, as a creative consultant, additional instrumentation from Tom Morello, Slash and Charlie Puth and features from Elton John and Post Malone, this project is mostly uncharted territory for Osbourne.
The now 71-year-old rockstar began working on the album after surgery from a fall he suffered in 2019. This, coupled with his recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, lead many of the songs to feel much more personal and vulnerable, both lyrically and emotively. Osbourne’s vocals still remain as demonic and raspy as they’ve always been, with darkly poetic stanzas about suicide, cannibalism, satanism and death. Osbourne is certainly no stranger to these types of ideas, but on “Ordinary Man,” he seems to be taking the concept a bit more seriously, looking through his usual lens from a much more human perspective.
The album is only 10 songs, 11 including the bonus track “Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott),” which was originally featured on Post Malone’s 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” This makes “Ordinary Man” Osbourne’s sparsest release since his “Diary of a Madman” album in 1981. However, Osbourne still manages to pack in plenty of both head-banging, heavy metal anthems like “Eat Me” and “It’s a Raid (feat. Post Malone).” He flanks these obliterating metal songs with more reserved ballads like the title track, “Ordinary Man,” on which he enlists the help of Elton John, and “Holy For Tonight,” which features sobering guitar strums and lyrics about Osbourne’s limited time left on earth and his fears of being forgotten when he’s gone.
The album steps back into familiar territory for Osbourne on the album’s opening song “Straight to Hell,” which feels like a sonic successor to “Crazy Train.” The track opens with a wide and pristine chorus of vocals which is quickly slashed by a locomotive rhythm and blues electric guitar which paves the way for Osbourne’s abrasive lyrics about torture, murder and assault. The song ends with a gospel choir paired with a distorted and chunky guitar solo that perfectly juxtaposes the song’s melodic opening.
“All My Life” places Osbourne in an imaginary discussion with his childhood self, who confronts Osbourne on his perpetual loneliness and life that, despite its massive successes, has been a letdown for the singer. Where “Straight to Hell,” is a sequel to “Crazy Train,” “Goodbye” functions as a follow-up to “Iron Man,” with a very similar stomping kick drum and deep, distorted vocals over reverberated electric guitar strums which set the stage for Osbourne’s layered canticles.
Where Osbourne’s early career saw him experimenting with lyrics that sounded like the stuff of horror movies and nightmares, “Ordinary Man” sees Osbourne shifting his focus to real life terrors. “Today I woke up and I hate myself,” he sings on “Under the Graveyard” — “Death doesn’t answer when I cry for help.”
Osbourne dabbles in topics of paranoia on “It’s a Raid” and uses the track “Scary Little Green Men'' to discuss religion and the afterlife, cleverly using aliens as a stand-in for whatever his perception of God is, singing, “Look to the sky, is there anyone out there now?”
Ozzy Osbourne presents some of his darkest thoughts on “Ordinary Man.” He assumes the Satanic demon persona found in his early career, as well as an aging mortal who has many of the same existential fears as the rest of humankind. Bringing along some equally iconic and talented instrumentalists, “Ordinary Man” is the most naked Osbourne has been since his Black Sabbath days.