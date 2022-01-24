While many started out skeptical about Jason Bateman’s ability to act for a serious role, “Ozark” continues to shine as a landmark of modern television with the start of its last season.
“Ozark” starts with Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), who launders money for a Mexican drug cartel. After things turn sideways, he’s forced to uproot his family from their lives in Chicago and move to the Ozarks, where Marty has promised there are bountiful opportunities for money laundering. During the move, Marty has to let his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), in on why they’re moving. While understandably reluctant at first, she begins to adamantly support this endeavor after finding out her political background can be of use to get more locals to support their money laundering (whether or not they know what they’re supporting). The couple hires a young local, Ruth (Julia Garner), to help with operations after discovering her vast connections in town and craftiness.
Season four part one shows the Byrdes struggling to balance the weight of keeping up the life of crime while trying to find a way out of it with everyone safely. They reach an agreement with the head of the cartel, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), that if the Byrdes are able to make a deal with the FBI where Navarro can freely move between the US and Mexico, the Byrdes would be free of their obligations to the cartel and would walk away safe. The kids, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), are also fully aware of the crimes being committed under their roof, and have become involved in their own ways. Jonah, despite his mother’s strong disapproval, has begun laundering money for a rival drug ring in rebellion after feeling betrayed by a death he blames his parents for. Ruth, after being Marty’s right hand man, quits and starts working with the rival heroin dealer, which has the potential to dismantle their entire operation.
The highlight of this season was definitely the acting, with Garner and Linney continuing to be the standouts through all four seasons. They parallel each other in their torn performances, as they are forced to choose between business and family. The duo steals the show whenever they’re on screen. I also loved watching Bateman perform his heart out, trying to protect his family while simultaneously keep it together for the business. I also have a huge soft spot for comedic actors branching out into more serious roles, like Bill Hader in “Barry” and Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso.”
Of course, the writing shines as well, introducing extremely convoluted concepts, like a 14-year-old excelling in laundering money. These nuanced topics are confronted in a clean and creative way that somehow makes sense to the average viewer. There were also many moments of comedy spliced into this season, which helps to balance out such a dark and serious topic. The writers see the absurdity of the concepts and play into it without going too far to make it satirical. Then they throw in a curveball that brings you right back into the drama and reality of the situation.
The appeal to Ozark lies in the very real family dynamic that comes into play quite often in this season. We are constantly reminded that the Byrde children are still indeed developing, with Jonah rebelling like any adolescent would and Charlotte being incredibly keen on winning her parents approval. The writer’s capability in integrating such a real and relatable relationship within an outlandish scenario is a testament to their talent. It puts us as the audience in the character’s shoes and allows us to become more invested in their lives.
With all the twists and turns of the first part of this season, I’m so excited to see where they take the rest of the finale. If you’re able, check out the beginning of the end of one of the greatest modern television series on Netflix.