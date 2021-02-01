When it comes to making a good movie, the execution of an idea is just as important as the idea itself. Some films — one recent example is “Antebellum” with Janelle Monae — have an excellent premise that could make for an incredible story, but the film fails to capitalize on the potential of its central idea.
This is exactly the case with “No Man’s Land,” the latest film to open at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
“No Man’s Land” tells the story of a young man named Jackson who lives on a ranch in Texas near the Mexican border. One day on a border patrol with his father and brother, a run-in with a family crossing the border goes wrong and Jackson shoots and kills a young boy. This kicks off a series of events that ultimately results in Jackson fleeing south to Mexico in order to seek forgiveness from the boy’s father.
This story has the potential to be incredibly emotional, as Jackson is forced to confront his own prejudices and beliefs. He travels across Mexico on horseback, gaining a greater appreciation for the land and people who live there. His guilt over killing the immigrating boy in the film’s opening act leads him down a path of immense personal conflict and character growth.
All of this sounds great, but in its execution, “No Man’s Land” fails to effectively bring to life the rich emotion and cultural nuance of its story.
What holds “No Man’s Land” back, among other things, is chiefly the character of Jackson.
There was so much that could have been done with this character, but ultimately it is very difficult for the audience to become attached to him. There’s very little information given about the character in the film’s opening act other than he’s good at baseball and wants to be more helpful on his family’s ranch. The audience never forms a genuine connection with the character, so when he goes on his emotional journey, it has little impact on the viewer.
Only adding to the difficulty in caring about Jackson is that “No Man’s Land” doesn’t really communicate what the character is doing until it's far too late. When he flees to Mexico at the end of the first act, the audience isn’t given a reason why — he just suddenly runs from the US border patrol and then continues to make his way south. It isn’t until the film is nearly at its end that “No Man’s Land” bothers to let the audience know why Jackson ran away in the first place, and when that point comes, it’s just glossed over. Jackson is undoubtedly going on an emotional journey throughout the film, but the film’s failure to communicate the character’s emotion makes it hard to care.
There is a subplot to the film that involves the father of the boy Jackson killed as he grapples with the loss of his child and seeks some sort of revenge against Jackson. This subplot does a much better job getting the audience invested, as the characters are more interesting, the emotional turmoil is more effectively depicted and, most of all, the clear pain of the character gives the audience an actual reason to care. However, this subplot is so infrequently visited that it does little to hold up the film as a whole.
I don’t think “No Man’s Land” is an awful film. I’m not even sure if it’s a bad film. It just failed to capitalize on the potential of its story, which ultimately makes it forgettable. The intentions of the filmmakers were positive, and on paper the story was interesting, but when the credits roll, the audience is left still waiting for a journey that will never happen.