Is it possible to fall in love with someone without ever seeing them in person? What if you completely remove the aspect of attraction and rely solely on an emotional connection based on conversation? Meet the premise of “Love is Blind.”
“Love is Blind” is a Netflix original reality dating show released in the span of three weeks, from Feb. 13 to Feb. 27. Following “The Circle,” which aired in January, the series continues the streaming platform’s format of reality television where people are isolated from the real world. Instead of money, however, the prize at the end of “Love is Blind” is a fiancé. With apps such as Tinder and Bumble so pertinent in today’s world, physical appearance has become the forefront for dating. While appearance can definitely play a role, this show aims to find out if looks have to be the starting point for love.
Not only are the show’s contestants blind to the people they are making romantic connections with, but in order to stay on the show, they have to get engaged within a 10-day period. After the engagement, the couples reveal their physical identities and spend three weeks together to build their relationship before an actual marriage ceremony.
The contestants start off being placed in pods, which are rooms separated by a thin wall to prevent seeing what the other person looks like. They begin going on blind dates where they can only hear the voice of the person they are speaking with. After a round-robin schedule of dates, they choose who they want to get to know further. After this 10-day period, the couples can get engaged and move to an exotic Mexican resort to build their physical connection. They then face the real world by moving in together.
Unlike dating shows such as “The Bachelor,” where the engaged couple leaves the show unsure of a wedding date, the couples in “Love is Blind” only have a few weeks before their wedding days.
This expedited process ought to lead to some popcorn-feasting drama, right? The insane pressure to get married in less than a month should lead to absolute emotional turmoil for the contestants — and nothing but sweet entertainment for the viewers at home.
Unfortunately, this show has some of the most uninteresting and annoying contestants on any reality dating show I’ve ever seen. I’m not sure if it was the editing that made them seem that way or if the people themselves are actually that snore-inducing.
Every single conversation these couples have is painfully repetitive. It was really difficult to tell if I was watching a different episode because they would talk in circles about the same things. One couple, Lauren and Cameron, discuss coming from two different races the whole time. This is important to discuss, but since it’s all they talk about, the audience never gets to know their personalities. On the other hand, Damian and Giannina just yell at each other for being too controlling the entire season. There could also be a drinking game for the amount of times Jessica said she’s 10 years older than Mark.
The first few episodes offer some enjoyment as the couples make a genuine effort to get to know each other. It was endearing to see relationships form based purely on words, and the show seemed to have some novelty because of that. Unfortunately, as soon as the contestants get out of the pods, the show is like a dull version of Jersey Shore — they’re simply living life together without the drama that keeps you clicking onto the next episode.
It’s really hard to tell if the show was trying to leave behind a deep warning against judgment or just running an experiment and displaying the results. Either way, it never really answers the question, “Is love blind?”
Though the show has an interesting premise, there wasn’t enough time for these relationships to develop. This is clearly evident in the show’s finale as only a small amount of couples follow through on the engagement.
Overall, most of the show’s nuance comes from the first few episodes. After the face reveals, “Love is Blind” just plays out like a typical TLC show about the struggles of getting married, but instead of entertaining shocks and twists, it’s just couples talking about the same thing until the show’s conclusion.