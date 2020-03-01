An explosive, high-energy rendition of Green Day’s “American Idiot” greeted the small crowd for the matinee performance of the musical “American Idiot” at Nebraska Wesleyan University’s McDonald Theatre on March 1. The cast flooded the stage, clad in leather pants and black mesh T-shirts, as they belted out their frustrations of living in suburban America.
As they sang, some climbed about the disarranged metal set while others took to the front of the stage, jumping, dancing and head-banging. The lead character, Johnny, stepped forward to greet the crowd. He introduced his friends, Will and Tunny, and the show continued, fading into a medley of “Jesus of Suburbia.”
“American Idiot” is a rock musical based on the Green Day album of the same name. Written by the band's frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and director Michael Mayer, the show follows the life of Johnny and his friends as they struggle with love, alcohol and drugs, and use music as an escape from their undesirable lives.
Being a sung-through show, there is very little dialogue. The show requires close attention as its plot lies within the actions happening on stage. Since all of the music was originally intended for the album, the songs lack a storytelling element and make the plot hard to follow.
Throughout “Jesus of Suburbia,” the audience learns the plot of the show. Annoyed with their suburban lifestyles, Johnny borrows money from his mom to buy bus tickets for himself and his two friends. Before they leave, Will’s girlfriend Heather tells the group she is pregnant. Will ultimately decides to stay and help Heather.
Upon reaching their destination, Tunny leaves for the military, articulated through a performance of the song “Favorite Son.” Thus, Johnny is left by himself in the city.
With a musically gifted cast, Wesleyan's performance could have easily been mistaken for a concert. The actors were accompanied by a live band and complex lighting that strobed to the beat of the music. Many leads, like James Booker III who plays Johnny, had powerful vocals to match the show’s rock aesthetic. The cast members had an impressive ability to ditch the traditional musical theater sound and fully embrace their rock personas.
The show was comprised of many Green Day hits like “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” The songs varied from upbeat rock to somber acoustic ballads, following the tone of each scene. The audience was sent on an emotional journey while the cast experienced their biggest struggles and greatest triumphs.
While in the city, Johnny meets St. Jimmy, who introduces him to both the girl of his dreams as well as his ultimate downfall — drugs. Before she leaves him because of his drug addiction, Johnny sings her a beautiful tribute, “When It’s Time.” Heartbroken and mourning St. Jimmy’s suicide, Johnny decides to return home.
After being injured at war, Tunny falls in love with his nurse. Shortly after Heather gives birth, she leaves Will during the song “Too Much Too Soon.” Johnny and Tunny return home and the gang reunites for the last songs.
Despite its confusing plot, Wesleyan’s performance of “American Idiot” was both impressive and captivating. The finale was a heartwarming ending to a story of struggles as the cast alternated passionate solos to the song “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” Giving a standing ovation and wearing big smiles on their faces, the audience made it clear they did in fact have the time of their lives.