Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most revered and respected figures in American history. His work during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 60s cemented him as an icon that will forever be remembered both in our country and around the world. With a federal holiday in his honor, it’s easy to think that he’s always been revered, but in reality King was a very divisive figure in his time.
“MLK/FBI,” a new documentary playing at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, aims to showcase how King was often considered to be a threat by the United States government. The documentary is based on a series of recently declassified documents that detail the FBI’s surveillance of the reverend.
The film is a sobering look at how the United States government is often on the wrong side of its own country’s history. It paints a damning picture of the FBI’s — specifically former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover's — behind-the-scenes treatment of King, and how they considered the civil rights icon to be an active danger to American society.
Though “MLK/FBI” is far from a devastating blow to the FBI and Hoover’s legacy, it certainly doesn’t sugarcoat its content. Hoover and the FBI are the villains of this story, but the film doesn’t twist the truth to put them in that role. Director Sam Pollard derived all of this information from the government documents being kept regarding King’s activity. The film serves to relay that information to the audience, but it was the actions and words of the FBI and Hoover that make them out to be the bad guys.
The film goes over many instances in which the FBI wiretapped King’s telephones and bugged hotel rooms he was staying in. Making matters worse are the numerous phone call recordings that feature Hoover explicitly saying he doesn’t care for King and fears he may have communist connections. It’s apparent the FBI was surveilling the reverend so closely because they were hoping to catch him saying or doing something unfavorable, so they could then destroy his life and work.
This isn’t an entirely one-sided film though. There are several interviews with people from the FBI that confirm all the provided information. Numerous quotes and comments from former director of the FBI James Comey say it was the darkest and most regrettable time in the organization’s history.
The FBI is only one half of the film’s title though. “MLK/FBI” is just as much about King, society’s views of him at the time and how influential he would become in the long run. The film doesn’t depict King as a perfect man — far from it actually. It doesn’t shy away from the details of his extramarital affairs or any of his other sinful actions, but the film discusses these things in the context of King’s importance in American history. It shows that even though he made some poor decisions, the good things King did for our country greatly outnumber his misdeeds.
“MLK/FBI” is the kind of nuanced documentary that should be shown in American history courses, instead of the watered down accounts that make the US government out to be the good guys as well. It depicts Dr. King and the FBI as they were, not as we all would like them to be. It’s a brutally honest and occasionally hard to watch film, but it undoubtedly deserves to be seen.