On Jan. 20, Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, passed away. With his passing, I believe that Aday should be remembered best for his music, which featured beautiful odes to youth, young love and being a raging ball of testosterone. The undeniable zenith of Aday’s creative and commercial success is seen in his debut album “Bat Out of Hell.”
So, how did Aday establish himself as a cultural force to be reckoned with? Meat Loaf’s initial success came in the form of his performances in many stage musicals in the early to mid-’70s, most notably “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” It was in the stage musical circuit that he met Jim Steinman. The pair worked together over the course of the ‘70s to create one of, if not the, finest rock operas ever, up there with the likes of “Tommy,” “Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera” and “American Idiot.” Meanwhile, Meat Loaf’s profile was growing from the film version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and his vocal appearances on Ted Nugent’s album “Free-For-All.”
Finally, in 1977, “Bat Out of Hell” was released, featuring Aday on vocals and Steinman as the writer and composer. The album was produced by rock legend Todd Rundgren, who also played guitar on most of the record. It was this combination of Steinman’s witty writing paired with Aday’s operatic and grandiose vocals that made “Bat Out of Hell'' one of the best-selling albums of all time, moving 14 million units in the U.S. alone.
I adore “Bat Out of Hell” because of how over-the-top and energetic it is, largely because of the vocal performance of Meat Loaf. On songs like the title track, “All Revved Up with No Place to Go” and “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” Meat Loaf is performing his heart out. Every single syllable has galaxies of passion poured into them. However, this charisma is balanced out with a mix of more soulful tender moments, like on “Heaven Can Wait'' and “For Crying Out Loud.” Better still are the sarcastically bitter deliveries on “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” The versatility across “Bat Out of Hell” keeps it constantly fresh to the listener’s ears and consistently fun.
The absurdly economical pace of the record contributes to its enjoyability. The record has only seven songs and a brisk 46 minute runtime. Even on songs with eight-, nine- or sometimes nearly 10-minute runtimes, “Bat Out of Hell” manages to never feel boring. This can be attributed to Steinman’s compositions being meticulously toiled over so that every note feels like it serves a purpose in the song. Speaking of Steinman, the lyricism on the album is universally fantastic. Every couple verses, Steinman is throwing a new hook at the listener that is sure to worm its way into your memory. I have lost hours of sleep repeating the chorus to “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)” over and over again.
As mentioned earlier, the songs on this album are all odes to the fiery passion associated with youth and young love. While these sentiments could easily be expressed in an eyerollingly corny and overwrought way, they are instead conveyed with smart satire and complex emotion. The careful bits of sarcasm and humor mixed in with the sincerity on tracks like “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and the latter third of “Paradise By the Dashboard Light'' help to distinguish the record from its low-brow counterparts. That and the instrumental prowess brought to the record by Rundgren and other performers help to elevate the album. These instrumentals are heightened by immaculately detailed production and painstaking attention to musicality that permeates and identifies the album. Truly, the best way to understand the joys of “Bat Out of Hell'' is to experience it yourself.
I do think that while “Bat Out of Hell” is amazing, it does have its hiccups, notably the slower balladry of tracks like “Heaven Can Wait” and “For Crying Out Loud.” Neither moment is outright awful — both have all the same hooky fun qualities of the other songs — but I do find myself itching to hit the skip button because I want to dive back into the visceral excitement of the rest of the record rather than listen to the slower and gentler songs.
After “Bat Out of Hell,” I think that Meat Loaf’s career never quite reached the same highs in terms of commercial success or record sales. His 1993 album “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell” produced the single “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which was extraordinarily successful in its own right, being his biggest single, but nothing quite compares. Meat Loaf’s later career did see him appearing in a number of popular movies like “Wayne’s World” and “Fight Club.” Despite his biggest album being 45 years old, his popularity and influence has never truly faded away. I suspect his contributions to culture are far too great for him to ever fade into obscurity completely.