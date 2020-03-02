The last time Universal Studios tried rebooting one of its classic movie monsters, the result was 2017’s “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise. In case you didn’t see that movie — which very few people did as it only grossed $80 million domestically — I can tell you it was an absolute trainwreck of a movie. It completely derailed the studio’s plan for a Marvel-style connected universe of its movie monsters.
Considering that context, I was a bit apprehensive when the studio began developing another adaptation, “The Invisible Man.” However, my interest began to build when director Leigh Whannell signed onto the project. Whannell put himself on the map with “Upgrade” in 2017, which was one of the best and most gruesome action films of the decade. Naturally, I was incredibly excited to see what Whannell would do with this story, and “The Invisible Man” quickly became one of my most anticipated films of 2020.
I had sky-high expectations for “The Invisible Man,” and it somehow still managed to blow past them and become one of the best films of 2020.
With a completely original and modern take on this story, Whannell crafted not only a masterclass thriller but a film worth revisiting and analyzing over and over again. This isn’t just a good horror movie, it’s a phenomenally executed film sure to leave audiences in awe.
This version of “The Invisible Man” modifies the original premise of a borderline insane scientist creating a way to turn himself invisible from the 1933 film and the 1897 original novel by the father of science fiction, H.G. Wells. Whannell cleverly twists this idea and applies it to modern context, making the titular invisible man, Adrian, a vain and abusive man who is tormenting his ex-girlfriend Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss).
The film opens with Cecilia fleeing from her and Adrian’s home in the middle of the night, escaping what was a lengthy and incredibly unhealthy relationship. A few weeks later, Cecilia learns Adrian killed himself as a result. Shortly after, she begins to be tortured by an unseen force which she suspects is Adrian, still very much alive.
“The Invisible Man” is a great example of a film that works on every level. From the absolutely phenomenal lead performance from Moss to the stunning musical score by Benjamin Wallfisch and Stefan Duscio’s stellar cinematography, every single aspect of this film was firing on all cylinders. The quality of the film is a testament to the immense talent of everyone involved.
With his cinematography, Duscio was given the difficult task of creating horrifying shots quite literally out of nothing. This film is jam-packed with shots of empty hallways, chairs, rooms and pretty much any devoid space imaginable. Yet, every one of these shots builds an immense amount of tension because the audience isn’t sure if these spaces are truly empty.
As the film continues, this tension consistently builds until it finally boils over in a final act of spectacular fruition. I don’t want to dive too much into this in fear of spoiling it, but I can say it is certainly an unexpected, yet immensely satisfying conclusion.
“The Invisible Man” excels in every possible sense.
It’s an absolutely fantastic thriller that is undoubtedly an instant horror classic. It’s everything you could possibly ask for. To say it’s miles above 2017’s “The Mummy” is an understatement. This film cements Leigh Whannell’s place as a director to watch in Hollywood. If he continues to make films like “Upgrade” and “The Invisible Man,” he will very quickly become one of the best in the industry.