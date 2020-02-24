“The Call of the Wild” is one of those books that pretty much everybody has heard of, even if they’ve never read it.
It’s one of those classic titles ingrained in North American literature. With such immense popularity, it’s no surprise that the story has been adapted to film a number of times. It was first a silent film in 1923, only 20 years after the book was published. Since then, there have been about half a dozen different iterations — even an anime and a Charlie Brown special.
The latest version of “The Call of the Wild” is one of the last films to be produced by 20th Century Fox before the 2019 Disney acquisition which rebranded the company to 20th Century Studios. Directed by Chris Sanders (“Lilo & Stitch,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “The Croods”), the film is a live-action interpretation which utilizes computer-generated imagery to bring the story’s central canine hero, Buck, to life. It boasts a stacked cast with Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Terry Notary.
While there certainly isn’t anything new to be found in this film, “The Call of the Wild” is still a fairly entertaining and surprisingly emotional film that is excellent for families — particularly those with dogs.
The entire story centers around a dog named Buck, which could have come crashing down easily. However, despite the lackluster CGI and the off-putting fact that the dog is portrayed with a motion capture performance from Notary — a man acting on all fours in place of a real dog — this canine character actually worked surprisingly well. Though he never speaks a word — because he’s a dog — you can't help but be oddly aware of what he was thinking and feeling. This CGI pooch was strangely great at emoting and connecting with the audience. Throughout all of his adventures, you can’t help but root for Buck to overcome every obstacle he faces, whether that be the unforgiving nature of the Yukon or an angry man with a bat.
As far as the rest of the characters are concerned, none of them are really too compelling, but the cast gave solid performances across the board.
Ford’s face and name have been blasted all over the marketing campaign for this film and understandably so. He’s certainly an integral part of the movie, and this is legitimately one of the most genuine performances from Ford in a long while. However, the rest of the cast deserves plenty of recognition as well. Sy brought a wholesome and warm attitude to his character. Gillan, who wasn’t really given anything to do, shined whenever she was on-screen, and Stevens absolutely nailed the portrayal of a villainous money-crazed prospector.
I don’t think this version of “The Call of the Wild” is the kind of film that will be talked about for years to come, but it can be widely enjoyed by families and younger children.
It’s a wholesome, adventurous and somewhat emotional story that I think a lot of people are going to connect with. It’s the kind of film that could play in the background at a family gathering. It’s not a film that is going to change your life, but it might just put you in a good mood for the rest of the day.