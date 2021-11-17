“Spencer” is an absolutely stellar and unconventional biopic following the life of Princess Diana. With pristinely polished technical aspects, it delivers as one of the best films to come out this year so far.
Following his previous effort “Ema,” which only started playing in American theaters this year, “Spencer” is the newest film from Chilean director Pablo Larraín and is written by English screenwriter Steven Knight. The film stars Kristen Stewart, of The Twilight Saga, as Princess Diana following the mental turmoil she undergoes in the days leading up to her separation from Prince Charles.
The absolute highlight of this movie is Kristen Stewart’s performance, which was an absolute shock to me. Before this film, I had never liked a single bit of her acting, even under the direction of supposedly good filmmakers like Olivier Assayas, Ang Lee or Woody Allen. Stewart’s performance here was detailed, nuanced and convincing. She delivers a stellar amount of emotional range across the runtime, nailing every emotion the script throws at her. Not to mention the fact that she has a flawless English accent throughout the film, which I never detected a single fault in. For that matter, the acting is generally well done all around, but Stewart undoubtedly steals the show.
The visual presentation is absolutely gorgeous. Firstly, the cinematography of Claire Mathon is universally compelling and gorgeous to look at. This is aided by the film’s fantastic color design, with rich deep yellows and oranges for the interior scenes and milky blues and greens for the exterior scenes. It helps that the sets and costumes these colors are highlighting are lavish and brimming with personality. The makeup does a fantastic job at transforming the actors into their characters, best exemplified by Stewart herself.
The film’s score, composed by Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead fame, is yet another immersive element “Spencer” has going for it. The music is for the most part eloquent classical music that compliments the regal sets and lush landscapes. Occasionally, the score is incorporated into the film, such as during the dinner table scene where the jazzy cacophonies seek to overwhelm the audience and perfectly convey Diana’s nervousness.
The direction the story takes was a welcomed surprise. All too often, biopics attempt to be holistic works capturing every detail of an individual’s life, and as a result tell an emotionally detached and overly utilitarian narrative. By looking at a microscopically small portion of Diana’s life, “Spencer” manages to tell an emotionally gripping and involving tale of emotional distress.
The narrative of “Spencer” is far from straightforward, branching off into little side paths every few minutes, but the central character is so compelling to follow, it ties the whole film together. Diana’s anxiety is conveyed excellently with claustrophobic close ups and isolating, barren wide shots. I was easily able to slip into Diana’s mind and feel the waves of discomfort she feels throughout.
Personally, I do not find the real world antics of the royal family particularly interesting, but caring about that narrative is far from necessary to enjoying this film. “Spencer” functions as a challenging and compelling character study completely independent of the real-world context of the people it portrays, and I would hate it if someone wanted to see this movie but was turned off because they were disinterested in the real people.
With all these positive qualities in mind, there are some issues I have with “Spencer.” I did find the child performances somewhat distracting because of the inconsistency in their quality. In some scenes they were incredibly natural performers, while in others there were a couple noticeably hiccupped line deliveries. Those moments did not have a large impact on my experience because they did not make up a large portion of the movie. What was a little more annoying were two characters who explained the thematic content of the film to the audience. One of these I at least understand from a character perspective, but the other felt almost entirely unnecessary. Obviously neither of these aspects sour the movie for me because they are so minor, but both are so easy to fix by just doing a few more takes or cutting out a line of dialogue.
In conclusion, “Spencer” stands as one of the most emotionally and technically gripping films to come out in 2021 and gets a strong recommendation from me. With the list of positives and negatives considered, I would give Spencer a 9/10. It gets my recommendation to absolutely anyone who loves movies that follow particularly strong lead characters in service of a story. Hell, it gets my recommendation to just about everyone.