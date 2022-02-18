While not totally devoid of positive qualities, “Jockey” is not ambitious or bold enough to be worth seeking out over the hundreds of other indie dramas released in a given year.
“Jockey” is the debut feature film from American director Clint Bentley. The film stars Clifton Collins Jr. as Jackson Silva, an aging horse jockey hoping to win one final championship before his body fails him completely. However, these plans are given a firm shake when Gabriel — played by Moises Arias — a rookie rider claiming to be Jackson’s son, stumbles into town.
The best part of “Jockey” would have to be the acting. Collins’ performance of a man losing control of his body is devastating to watch. The slight grimace painted across his face as he watches his hand shake uncontrollably speaks volumes to his character’s mental state. Arias also did a good job, although Collins easily gave the best performance.
I guess there were a couple well-shot sequences throughout the film, though not many. The scenes involving the actual horse riding were fairly impressive and definitely required some talent and effort to put together. The scenes shot while the sun was setting had solid color grading and looked quite pretty. However, their coolness factor was greatly reduced because of how often these shots were inserted into the movie.
I honestly do not have a whole lot to say about “Jockey” because most of my praise stops at “well done.” The acting is good and the cinematography is competent, but there is not a whole lot else to the film. This story is effectively the same story that hundreds of other indie dramas have told, and in some cases that story is told 10 times better than how that story is presented here. By the time Arias’ character properly introduced himself to the story, I knew exactly where the film was going and never got caught off guard by a single revelation in the plot.
It does not help that the movie just feels cheap as a whole, outside of those few impressive sequences that I mentioned earlier. Most of the shots have a very shallow depth of field, making the backgrounds blurry, and bright lights turn into colorful circles. Not only is this same visual aesthetic adopted by every other cheap indie movie, but it is a telltale sign that the scopes of your locations are not terribly interesting to look at.
The worst part about this whole movie is that there is not one specific thing about it that is markedly awful. It just sits directly in the middle of the road not pushing the dial one way or the other. Films like “Jockey” are the worst kind to discuss critically because they themselves are uncritical and unchallenging. There is no hunger to push the medium of film to brave new heights, so why should I hunger to try and break it down piece by piece?
In conclusion, I would give “Jockey” a 5/10. It does not do enough wrong to deserve a four and does not do enough right to earn a six. It just drifts by in the middle, perfectly content with its own mediocrity. The only people I could feasibly recommend this film to are those who have not seen a single movie outside of the Hollywood machine, but even then, there are thousands of other films made by more ambitious filmmakers worth seeking out over “Jockey.”