J.K. Rowling’s most recent work under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith in the Cormoran Strike series, “Troubled Blood,” was released to some outrage on social media.
The series follows private detective and veteran Cormoran Strike and his assistant Robin Ellacott as they solve crimes across England. While this may sound like a classic Sherlock Holmes-esque setup, the story of Strike deals extensively in graphic depictions of violence and a dark tone, inconsistent with the Rowling most readers grew to love in the “Harry Potter” series.
The novel starts with Strike, fresh off obtaining some minor celebrity due to his investigations in the last four books, being approached by a woman named Anna to investigate the disappearance and murder of her mother, Margaret “Margot” Bamborough. Despite the case being cold for around 40 years, Strike and Ellacott start to piece together the true story of what happened to Anna’s mother.
Overall, the book is a thoroughly competent experience. Its characterization can be strong, but unsubtle. Characters will have defined personalities, but Rowling seems uncomfortable letting said characters display their characterization on their own. After showing a character being caring, Rowling will directly say, “this character is caring,” as if such a thing was not interpretable from the text.
Furthermore, the length of the book is somewhat hard to justify given the pacing problems the story has. The book consists of seven parts spread over 73 chapters, and throughout the early stages of the novel, very little happens. While interesting, one can’t help but feel that little more was said in seven-chapter parts which could not be said in two or three. The plot is backloaded to the point where it’s difficult to believe the events are all occurring back-to-back, especially when contrasted with the slow beginning.
The novel’s greatest strength is what Rowling’s strengths have always been. She’s a great writer of character and voice, with enough of a deft hand to add much-needed realism to what otherwise could be two-dimensional caricatures. While the aforementioned pacing problems are significant, the plot and rather uninspiring prose can be forgiven because of how enjoyable the characters are. Or, at least, most of the characters, with the exception of Dennis Creed, a cisgendered male serial killer who dresses as a woman to lure women into his van.
Creed is a rather minor role in the cold case which the novel centers around, though his presence is felt throughout. He’s a serial killer who was first linked to the death of the aforementioned Bamborough, due to the similarities in which his victims and Bamborough were murdered. While he plays little role in the novel’s climax, there’s a reason why Creed’s character caused such outrage upon the release of the novel.
The insidious part of this character is that the model of a man dressing up as a woman in order to be a predator is predicated on long-standing negative stereotypes surrounding transgender women in general, that they are not their gender, but rather men pretending to be women.
Rowling’s history with trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF, rhetoric is relatively recent. She mocked an article which referred to “people who menstruate” as opposed to “women who menstruate,” because Rowling falsely equates biological sex and gender.
While some may simply see Rowling’s views as misguided and not ultimately transphobic, the problem of the character of Creed should be clear, irrevocable proof that Rowling harbors some of the worst impulses of TERF rhetoric. And, perhaps even worse, understands how to hide it.
What Rowling does here is in practice far more nefarious than actually just being openly transphobic. This is a dog whistle aimed at transphobes and TERFs. A dog whistle is a term, phrase or some depiction which can to a lay audience appear completely harmless, but to people who understand its implication can feed their bigotry. Now, obviously, it’s not just used to feed bigotry, but to feed ideas that common society is not receptive toward. That’s why anti-Semitism, racism, white nationalism and now, transphobia, all very much utilize the dog whistle extensively.
The main function of the dog whistle is to be bigoted but to also get away with it, because the lay audience does not understand its implication, and thus will see the outrage to the dog whistle as an overblown reaction instead of calling out the bigotry.
The character of Creed does a fabulous job being a dog whistle for transphobes. It is genuinely almost frightening to see how fine-tuned this character is for this specific function. His character embodies some commonly understood aspects of serial killers we know, and might appear from the outset as a synthesis of a few different serial killers and not as a collage of transphobic stereotypes of transgender women. He appears to be a cross between Ted Bundy and Jerry Brudos.
But Creed’s modus operandi doesn’t make much sense as far as serial killers go. Ted Bundy would do something similar to Creed in the novel. Instead of dressing up as a woman, he’d feign injury and ask women to help him get into his car or something along those lines.
Tell me, why would someone dressing up as a woman be especially effective in helping to lure young women into a van?
Furthermore, Creed is shown to have suffered from abuse in the text. This is certainly something which happens to a number of serial killers, but it’s important to also note that TERF rhetoric will sometimes intimate that transgender individuals are transgender because they were abused, and nothing else. Given the absurdity of Creed’s modus operandi, it’s hard to give Rowling the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Creed’s childhood abuse. The depths of the transphobia become even worse when Strike, who is supposed to animate the reader’s sentiments late in the novel, tells Creed directly after an interview, “I think you’re a f****** lunatic.” Given the obvious transphobia which Creed represents, this is a distressing sentiment.
Even if one were to remove Rowling’s name from the text, the character could still be easily construed as a manifestation of TERF rhetoric. With Rowling included, the connection is not only obvious but almost certain.
While the novel still, in the end, pulls the reader in with Rowling’s great characterization, it is now also a characteristically Rowling experience of a different sort. It does indicate that Rowling’s transphobia is not a mistake and cannot simply be ignored, but is wanton malevolence to the transgender community.