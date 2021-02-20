After mother nature’s tantrum last week, the Lied Center for Performing Arts provided a much-needed chance to get out of the house. On Feb. 20, illusionist Mike Super amazed his audience with enchanting illusions and magic tricks.
The show began with highlights from Super’s appearances on shows such as “Phenomenon” and “America’s Got Talent” projected on a white sheet with a table behind it. The crowd was then dazzled as the sheet dropped and Super appeared standing on the table, giving the audience just a little taste of what the afternoon had in store.
All night, Super treated the audience to illusions such as card tricks, messing with people’s senses through voodoo dolls and guessing lottery ticket numbers, along with his many corny jokes.
Super made a strong impression with his audience by asking them to help out with his tricks and choose numbers, cards and colors. His choice to involve the crowd made his tricks more authentic to the audience because the volunteers genuinely didn’t know what would happen. They had no chance to secretly help Super, unlike an assistant.
Another highlight of Super’s tricks was the implementation of music and a city alleyway background for a set. During one of his acts, he performed a card trick his mentor taught him in which he takes all the aces out of the deck and makes them disappear. The entire time Super did not speak, only ambient music played. The music and its added intensity to the atmosphere of the room made the trick much more appealing and kept the audience engaged.
While Super gave a dazzling performance, the live show wasn’t without hiccups. Whether it was a projector delay or the house lights not coming off when Super asked, the accidents took the audience out of the show and made the waiting a bit awkward.
Some of the illusions Super was able to pull off were nothing short of impressive. For one of his most daring illusions, Super asked a woman and man to come up to the stage. He had the woman choose a color and the man choose a type of car, and the two then spray-painted their answers on a white sheet that was hung off a frame. Super then covered the frame with each of the sheets, creating a box-like structure. He pulled them down again, and a real car appeared on stage with the exact color and model the two had chosen. The audience roared with applause and bewilderment.
For the finale, Super went out with a bang. As he closed by talking about his mother and how she had encouraged him to pursue magic during his childhood, he was tearing up pieces of paper to make a snowflake. Super then put the paper snowflake into a glass of water, and after taking it out of the water, he began rubbing it between his hands. Pieces of the paper came flying out to look like snow, but then the snow spread farther to the front of the stage and made it look as if it was snowing inside the room.
Super gave a fantastic show. He didn’t just do simple card tricks — he pulled off illusions that aren’t typically performed by everyday magicians and he did them all effortlessly.