One of the most inescapable topics of debate in today’s political landscape is the immense wealth gap in the U.S. While politicians argue about how to address the situation, many billionaires and corporations face scrutiny for a variety of reasons.
“Greed,” directed by Michael Winterbottom, aims to satirize this situation through telling the story of Sir Richard McCreadie, a fictional fashion mogul played by Steve Coogan, who is living the “high life” — complete with beautiful beaches, fake teeth and an appalling disrespect of poor people.
The driving plot of the film centers around McCreadie, often referred to as “Greedy McCreadie,” and the planning of his 60th birthday party. He wants the party to be incredibly lavish — teeming with celebrities, expensive alcohol and literal lions. The film doesn't shy away from showcasing the absurdity of McCreadie’s lifestyle. Meanwhile, it also highlights poor working conditions, such as low wages, overcrowded work stations and intense heat in the sweatshops where the clothes from which he makes his fortune are produced.
The premise of “Greed” could easily make for a stirring satire that makes the audience laugh and consider the bigger economic picture. However, the film never really capitalizes on its potential. It has a few moments that are genuinely funny, and a few others that aim to deliver an emotional punch, but, as a whole, “Greed” fails to deliver.
What really holds “Greed” back is its uneven pacing and tone.
The structure of this story is too complicated for its own good. There are numerous flashbacks in the film that highlight McCreadie’s rise to power. While these sequences have potential, they’re ultimately just distracting and poorly executed. On a couple of occasions, there are flashbacks within flashbacks, which only serve to complicate the plot and structure even more.
As far as the tone is concerned, much of the film maintains a satirical style. However, on a few occasions, it will cut to something incredibly serious, such as a sweatshop burning down and killing dozens of workers. While showcasing the differences in environment can provide an interesting contrast, it just isn’t handled well. It’s too sudden and feels as if it’s ripped out of an entirely different film.
With that said, the last act of the film does a better job at merging these satirical and serious tones. All of the greedy and corrupt individuals eventually get their comeuppance, which is pretty satisfying to witness.
While the film certainly has issues, none of them are the fault of the cast. In fact, the cast of the film and the performances they give are actually quite good.
Aside from Coogan, who kills it in the starring role, “Greed” features other talented performers such as Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson and Asa Butterfield. Each of these performers really gives it their all, and, by delivering their lines and embodying their characters as well as they can, they do their best with the material they’re given.
“Greed” isn’t bad. In fact, I walked out of it having had an overall positive experience. However, the more thought I put into it, the more it fell apart. The tonal and logical inconsistencies add up, and the result is a film with all bark and no bite. It certainly could have been a lot worse, but it failed to be the intense political satire it set out to be.