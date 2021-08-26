Theaters are now open to the public, you can go see “Free Guy,” an action-packed joyride about a Non-Playable Character that comes to life, the way it was meant to be seen.
“Free Guy” follows an NPC named Guy who’s a bank teller in an open-world video game called Free City, where the entire point of the game is to cause the most damage to as many people as possible. Everything changes for him; however, when he tries to go after a woman he’s been fawning over for pretty much his whole life, he breaks his protocol as a character by participating in the game itself.
Guy, played by Ryan Reynolds, goes about the game doing good to try and impress the girl, who’s known in the game as Molotov Girl, played by Jodie Comer. Her real life counterpart, Millie, is engaged in a heated battle with the company behind Free City along with her former partner, Keys, played by Joe Keery. As Guy continues doing good throughout the game, he gains the attention of millions in the real world, including Antwan, played by Taika Waititi, the money-hungry tech mogul who runs the company responsible for Free City.
While Antwan starts off a huge fan of Guy, who they’ve dubbed “Blue Shirt Guy,” because he’s sending Free City sales through the roof, his love for the NPC soon wears out as his presence in Free City distracts from presales of his sequel, Free City 2. That, and a scandal involving Guy’s love interest, causes Antwan to shut down the game, so Guy must save the game with the help of Free City and its inhabitants.
Overall, this movie is fantastic. It has terrific humor, marvelous action and does an excellent job of putting you into the video game world through a mix of tremendous camera angles and wonderful visual effects. The plot concept alone is phenomenal, and how the writers tie it into real life and make it at least semi-believable also works really well.
Reynolds is absolutely hilarious as Guy and nails every beat of his character. The film also does a fantastic job of bringing in people who play these games for a living; for example content creators, such as Jacksepticeye, LazarBeam, Ninja and Pokimane, star in the film to help tie it into the real world and give the film more believability.
The story is engaging throughout, with extraordinary character beats that make sense within their motivation. Every moment felt earned and you can see the time and care the writers put into crafting this story. The few flaws I see in this movie come in the execution of the action scenes, specifically one toward the middle of the film. I could tell the production team tried going for authenticity in having their main actors do the majority of their own stunts and fight choreography. However, there were a few moments where the action seemed choppy and brought me out of the action, especially considering they chose to show the actors fighting in slow-motion, so you could see every slight hesitation in the actor’s movement. On top of that there are times when Antwan is using video game slang that Waititi clearly didn’t understand, but he’s going full out with it and makes the best of it, so I’m not going to hold that against him.
All in all, this is a fun, action-packed movie that’s a great excuse to finally get out of the house and go back to the movie theater.