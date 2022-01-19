After another semester of COVID-19 stress and in-person classes, it’s safe to say that catching up on newly released flicks was probably not the main focus for many during finals week. Even though many of us students spent the break in our beds doing nothing but relaxing, the silver screen continued to shine on. So, without further adieu, here are five movies, good to great, that you might have missed from last year, in no particular order.
“All Light, Everywhere”
“All Light, Everywhere” is the latest documentary by director Theo Anthony. The film is initially an exploration of police body cameras, their manufacturing and use, but as the documentary progresses, it expands into a freeform essay exploring bias and perspective.
This is an exceptionally challenging film to recommend because it is so intentionally messy by design that the entire experience might just turn you off within the first 10 minutes. However, if you value creativity, fantastic editing and purposeful presentation, “All Light, Everywhere” will do wonders for you. I do not want to say too much, because the singular experience of this documentary is definitely one worth having as unspoiled as possible.
“Licorice Pizza”
Sick of the current wave of ‘80s nostalgia that has been plaguing our culture since the mid-2010s? How about a healthy dose of ‘70s nostalgia, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest feature “Licorice Pizza.” This film follows Gary Valentine and Alana Kane, portrayed by Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim respectively, on their journey through the San Fernando Valley, as well as their experience with first love, in 1973.
As far as the story goes, there is little to speak of in terms of the plot in “Licorice Pizza.” There is, however, an abundance of memorable characters and set pieces, which are constant throughout Anderson’s filmography. The use of licensed music did an excellent job of setting both the tone and reinforcing the time period. The world of “Licorice Pizza” is one I could have spent another hour in; the whole movie was just a delight. This is far from the most thematically challenging film Anderson has ever put out, but it is a wonderful time still.
“Nightmare Alley”
In his newest film, director Guillermo del Toro re-adapts William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel for the cinema. “Nightmare Alley” follows Stanton Carlisle, portrayed by Bradley Cooper, who is a brilliant mentalist in his rise and fall from prominence and power.
The movie takes del Toro’s filmography away from the supernatural, by utilizing a tale of pulpy crime with eccentric carnies, soothsayers and femme fatales. The film managed to retain del Toro’s classic sense of gorgeous green and gold cinematography, as well as technical presentation. I found the story to feel a little cheesy and dated for my tastes, but if you’re looking for a movie with a story that evokes classic cinema from the get-go, check out “Nightmare Alley.”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Power of the Dog” is legendary New Zealand director Jane Campion’s latest film, and it follows the five-part story of outspoken rancher Phil Burbank and his meeker brother George (Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons). When George gets married and brings home his new wife and her teenage son, Phil exerts his viscous iron grip upon the pair. As time passes though, things quickly become deeply complicated for Phil.
This film is a slow burn that seeks to gently turn up the heat on the audience until they are engulfed in a sea of flames. The cinematography, courtesy of Ari Wegner, is gorgeous. While there are some distractingly cheesy moments throughout the movie, “The Power of the Dog” is well worth it, and discovering the true nature of Phil Burbank is an incredibly rewarding experience. If you love epic, classical-feeling movies, make sure to check out “The Power of the Dog.”
“Silent Night”
Camille Griffin delivers a Christmas horror movie unlike any you’ve seen before in her directorial debut. “Silent Night” takes place almost exclusively in the household of Nell and Simon, portrayed by Kiera Knightley and Matthew Goode respectively, as they welcome friends from across England for a jolly old Christmas gathering. The one stick-in-the-mud is their son Art, played by Roman Griffin Davis, who cannot seem to get into the festive mood because of the imminent doom looming over everyone attending the party.
Going into this movie as blind as possible is essential. The experience of watching the dread slowly roll over the characters is brilliant. I was a little uninvested in the scenes that did not feature Art, but overall, the ride was enjoyable. The horror of “Silent Night” does not revolve around Jason or Freddy hiding behind every corner, but rather slow-building, existential dread. If that sounds right up your alley, give “Silent Night” a watch.