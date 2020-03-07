On Friday, the Bourbon Theatre opened its doors to Fitz and the Tantrums. Hundreds of fans wrapped the block and filled the venue in anticipation to view the performance on the group’s “All The Feels” winter tour. Armed with an elaborate, multi-level stage setup, the pop-alternative hybrid implemented drums, electric pianos, synthesizers, guitars, bass and its signature graveled vocals to play through its newest album “All The Feels,” as well as the group’s older hits.
By 8 p.m., the concert hall was packed with fans, most of which crowded the stage and floor space. Without warning, the lights fell black and the crowd let out a resounding cheer. Massive screens behind the stage poured a TV static background into the room, making way for the tour’s opening band, Twin XL, as the crashing drums of Dave Briggs explosively roundhoused the air.
“Lincoln, are we feeling it?” screamed vocalist Cameron Walker-Wright. The band's hard-hitting opening song “Thrill” was anchored by Walker-Wright, who flamboyantly bounced across the stage when he wasn’t shredding electric guitar alongside guitarists John and Stephen Gomez.
The band’s hard rock performance juxtaposed with its androgynous stage presence made for an endlessly entertaining opener. The group played classic originals like “Friends,” “Sunglasses” and “Good,” as well as previewed new music for the audience, who were ready and willing to scream along like they knew every word. Walker-Wright, in true rockstar fashion, even threw his guitar pick into the crowd near the end of Twin XL’s set. The group had the vocal sensibilities of The Beatles with the dangerous, barroom brawler stage presence of The Rolling Stones, making the Los Angeles group worth the price of admission alone.
A thin layer of fog cascaded over the crowd as fans filled the venue’s first two levels. In an instant, the room went dark. Piercing blue spotlights bled into the venue as the TV static screens became a hypnotic, solid green. Fitz and the Tantrums took its place on stage as the instrumental introduction to “Get Right Back” reverberated through the room.
Although the group has the sonic aesthetics of radio mainstays like Foster the People and Maroon 5, Fitz and the Tantrums’ stage presence has about as much swagger as a 7th grade talent show performance. Aside from vocalist Noelle Scaggs, the other band members seemed bored, lazily playing their respective instruments and meandering around the stage. Lead singer Michael Fitzpatrick looked more like a middle-aged dad dancing at a dive bar than the frontman of a popular alternative band.
Luckily, the music was still impressive. Vocals from Fitzpatrick and Scaggs were paired with the use of auxiliary instruments by James King like the saxophone, bongo drums and shakers, as well as keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna’s funky synths. A saxophone solo on Fitz and the Tantrums’ second song, “Complicated,” was all it took to get the entire venue clapping and stomping along with the group. By the end of the song, a comically small saxophone was produced to play a second solo that ended in deafening ovation.
Radio hits like “Out of My League,” “Fool” and “OCD” were Fitz and the Tantrum’s most engaging songs, and the audience sang along to every word. The band also pasted abstract, pastel pink, blue and teal patterns over the stage’s screens to compliment the glittery soundscapes.
The band’s focus was on its newest album “All the Feels,” which made up a bulk of the setlist. The album’s best songs like “123456” and “I Just Wanna Shine” had all the musical punch of the album’s versions and fans of the band absorbed the live performance like a Shamwow on red wine.
High points of the band’s setlist included “Fools Gold” and “Roll Up,” both blood-pumping alternative anthems anchored by Scaggs, who grooved and danced around the stage and flexed her vocal muscles, taking the lead at several points and living up to her “boss lady of the band” status that she boldly claimed before “Fools Gold.”
Despite Fitz and the Tantrums’ impressive performance, an expansive amount of musical instruments at work at all times and an eccentric and brightly enameled use of visual graphics and neo-techno imagery, Fitz and the Tantrums often seemed asleep at the wheel. It’s unfortunate that the bubbly pop sonnettes couldn’t make up for a frontman whose favorite dance move is walking in place.
The band’s fans still appeared to be pleased with the group, as the audience sang along and cheered as the tracks began. Whether it was a radio sensation like “The Walker,” “I Need Help!” or a more obscure song like “6AM” or “Livin’ For the Weekend,” every selection elicited a wail and a scream from the group’s diverse coalition of audience members.