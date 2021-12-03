Carried by its stunning audiovisual presentation, “Faya Dayi” is one of the most challenging documentaries of the year. Packed to the brim with thematic layer after thematic layer, the experience may be a bit too overwhelming for its own good.
“Faya Dayi” is the debut feature from Ethiopian-Mexican director Jessica Beshir. The film is a documentary that gives a dreamlike overview of the director’s hometown of Harar, Ethiopia, which Beshir was forced to leave at a young age due to political conflict in the country. Throughout the runtime, we shift perspectives between folk tales, the drug culture surrounding the cash crop khat and youthful ideas of escape and freedom.
To call “Faya Dayi” unconventional would be an understatement. This film is essentially structureless and plotless, flowing freely from one idea to the next over the course of its two-hour runtime.
Most of what carries the film are the visuals and music. Both these elements are firmly knocked out of the park. The visuals that hold up “Faya Dayi” are absolutely spellbinding. Shot in vibrant black and white, the framing and composition of the images being presented are gorgeous. What’s better is that by the end of the film’s runtime, it becomes apparent that there is a thematic purpose for the film to be in black and white. Every shot feels like the lighting and contrast of the scene were taken into careful consideration before the record button on the camera was even pressed.
The music, both licensed and original, along with the visuals helped to conjure an astonishingly rich, hypnotic atmosphere throughout the runtime. The audiovisual experience of “Faya Dayi” ended up being worth the price of admission alone. I caught myself sinking deeper and deeper into my chair in the theater, entranced by how perfectly the mood was captured.
Despite the music being great, I found the recording of the dialogue and Foley — the everyday sound effects — to be of noticeably questionable quality. There are some pieces of audio that sound like they were recorded in a studio and others that sound so paper thin they might as well have been recorded on the built-in microphone in the camera. What makes this disparity in quality particularly jarring is the juxtaposition of the two within the same scene. In most documentaries this serves as a feature rather than a bug, but because the focus of “Faya Dayi'” is so heavily couched in atmosphere it was a little distracting. But this is far from my biggest complaint.
My biggest complaint with “Faya Dayi” is, that despite the richness of the audiovisual experience and purpose behind most of what we were being shown, I lacked emotional investment throughout the film as a whole. That lack of investment is best explained by this film casting its thematic net too wide. Despite its effort to capture a colorful array of human experiences, I felt more alienated by “Faya Dayi” than anything else. This was not at all aided by the film’s exhaustive runtime, which felt like a chore to sit through once I reached the last half hour.
While I have my issues with the presentation of the film’s thematic ideas, I still deeply connected with the visuals and music of “Faya Dayi”. There is undoubtedly a method to the madness behind this film, and perhaps that method is worth further investigation at some point in the future. For now though, I would give “Faya Dayi” a 6/10. I would recommend this film to people who know they will have the patience for it. Even if you think you may lack the patience for it, I would encourage you to give it a try purely for the atmosphere.