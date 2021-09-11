On Sept. 10, the Lied Center for Performing Arts kicked off their 2021-22 season strong with Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville.”
During the show, we meet main character Tully, played by Chris Clark, who doesn’t take life or women too seriously, and Rachel, played by Sarah Hinrichsen, who takes everything in life too seriously until she meets Tully in Margaritaville.
The talented actors and actresses had no trouble holding the attention of the crowd throughout the show, even getting them to participate at times. There were many clever lines, witty jokes and hilarious, but impressive, musical numbers that received boisterous roars of laughter from show-goers.
In addition to this, both the singers and the band members proved to be incredibly skillful, going through a wide variety of classic as well as new Jimmy Buffett songs flawlessly and making it look effortless. The dancers proved to be just as impressive, completing many difficult numbers with complicated choreography and doing so in a clean and synchronized manner.
Despite the predictability of the show’s outcome, the performance stayed enticing the whole time. There was never a dull scene or moment. Something entertaining was always going on that would capture your attention like the jokes, the impressive vocals, the dancing and the detailed set designs that brought the musical to life.
One of the jokes that got a big reaction from the audience is when Tully tells Rachel that he loves her in a very awkward and unintended way. “I feel something growing inside me,” Tully said. “And I suspect it’s growing inside of you too.”
Although all of the actors and actresses did a phenomenal job, the two that stood out the most were Emily Qualmann, who played Tammy, and Peter Michael Jordan, who played Brick. They both had supporting roles, but their performances were the ones that stole the show. They delivered their lines without hesitation and convinced you that the characters they embodied were real, not just made up for the course of the roughly three-hour show. Additionally, their lines added the most humor to the show and got the best crowd reactions. Their scenes were always filled with lots of thundering laughter and clapping from audience members.
There were so many enticing musical numbers during “Escape to Margaritaville,” but a few stood out from the rest.
The song that was most memorable was “Margaritaville.” This number, performed right before intermission and again after curtain call, received the most amount of applause and excitement from show-goers. It embodied what the show was all about, and since it was already a well-known song by Jimmy Buffett, it was easy for people to sing along to.
One of the other numbers to stand out was “Why Don’t We Get Drunk.” This number was the first to get crowd participation. Most people joined in the song by filling in the inappropriate word that the supporting role J.D., played by Patrick Cogan, wasn’t allowed to say on stage. Everyone in the audience was laughing and smiling as they sang along with him.
Another standout song was “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” This song received immense amounts of laughter and even cheering during the middle of the number. It was such an upbeat, humorous song that I really enjoyed along with the rest of the crowd.
Overall, “Escape to Margaritaville” was a phenomenal show. Between the music, the acting, the vocals, the dancing and the feel-good storyline, it was sure to have something for everyone. If you get the chance to go to this show, you should. There are three shows left, and it runs through Sunday, Sept. 12. It’s not something you want to miss out on.