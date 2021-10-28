“Dune” is a colorful, fantastical science fiction thrill-ride that shines at every turn. With excellent visuals and a riveting plot, Denis Villeneuve’s latest masterpiece is sure to sweep come awards season.
“Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of powerful ruler Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and a sorceress with a mysterious background (Rebecca Ferguson). The galactic emperor tasks the House Atreides with taking over a new planet, which Leto graciously accepts. The planet, a desert planet called Arrakis, is home to the most valuable substance in the galaxy, known as “spice.”
Arrakis is also home to its native people, called the Fremen, who Leto is eager to become acquainted with in order to utilize the military power of the desert. Little does House Atreides know that there’s an imperial plot against them, including the old rulers of Arrakis, who are more than willing to take back their old planet. With conspiracy and war knocking on their door, the Atreides family has another problem when Paul begins having visions, believing he could be the messiah that the Fremen have been waiting for. Paul must balance the responsibilities that seem to be piling upon him with finding a reason behind these visions before it’s too late.
“Dune” is a cinematic masterpiece; it’s visually stunning. All of the colors in the costumes, set pieces and settings work harmoniously in what is the best display of cinematography I’ve seen in a while. The costumes are starkly different for each group of characters (Atreides, Fremen, etc.), and it does a phenomenal job separating the groups in such a story-heavy script. The costumes almost acted as characters themselves, reflecting the rich history that we can only assume each civilization had to go through to get to where they are. If the costuming in “Dune” doesn’t absolutely run awards season, I’m going to be deeply upset.
The acting in this movie was also incredible, with a slew of recognizable faces playing pretty much every character on screen. Standouts that I noticed were Oscar Isaac delivering a brilliant and complex performance of a leader that has been set up to lose while balancing being a good father to a son that is going through so much change. Another standout I saw was Stellan Skarsgård, who’s almost unrecognizable under cakes of makeup and prosthetics that turn him into a terrifying and disgusting villain.
The one issue I had with the film was a visual effects problem. In the world of “Dune,” characters have a full-body shield that acts like a force field, and when a blade or bullet hits the shield, it distorts their body in a hazy blue cloud. While I like how this technology is set up in the film, I think this bit makes combat scenes visually confusing because there’s just a ton of blue static that both heroes and villains have access to, so the audience isn’t always sure of what’s going on or who’s winning. In future films of the “Dune” franchise, I think the films would benefit from a bit of change to the visuals of these shields.
Overall, this was definitely my favorite film of the year from my favorite director, Denis Villeneuve. If you’re looking for a masterclass of color in cinematography and want to experience the start of an amazing science fiction film franchise, I would 100% recommend watching “Dune” in the biggest theater you can find.