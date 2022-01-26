In a sprawling three-hour long cinematic epic, “Drive My Car” tackles weighty issues of grief, fidelity and personal expression, all backed up by gorgeous filmmaking and technical presentation. However, despite the obvious beauty of the film, I found myself feeling ambivalent toward the film in a way that I could not initially express properly.
“Drive My Car” is the latest film from Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, and is based on the short story of the same name by legendary author Haruki Murakami. The film follows Yûsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), an aging stage actor and director recovering from the loss of his wife Oto. Kafuku travels to Hiroshima to direct an adaptation of Anton Chekov’s play “Uncle Vanya.” There he is accompanied by Misaki Watari (Tôko Miura), a young but professional driver who chauffeurs him to-and-fro, all while the pair slowly but surely unravel the truth about each other and their pasts.
While Hamaguchi’s film borrows characters, scenes and plot points from Murakami’s short story, these items are often dramatically recontextualized to serve entirely different purposes in the film. This results in the film feeling more inspired by the short story rather than a direct adaptation of it. As such, I feel it would be reductive to both pieces to call one better or worse than the other.
I love the filmmaking of “Drive My Car.” The lead performance by Nishijima is excellent. The visual presentation of the film is stunning. The color palette of primarily whites, grays and blues gives the film a depressed mood, but also makes Kafuku’s Red Saab pop during dramatically wide highway scenes. Speaking of, the extreme wide shots of the highways were some of the most impressively coordinated moments in the whole film. To have what must be a three-mile stretch of highway visible and only a single red car on the road against dozens of exclusively white and gray cars is mind-boggling. The closer, more intimate shots were also well done, with purposeful staging and composition.
The sound design of the film was also rather well executed. I enjoyed the level of detail put into bringing the world that the characters inhabit to life. This was most noticeable in relation to a character who could only communicate with sign language. The Foley — everyday sound effects added to the film in post-production — produced by her clothes and the motion of her hands was a great touch. Choices like these are peppered throughout “Drive My Car” and bring a level of intimacy and tenderness to the world it is showing the audience.
The music by Eiko Ishibashi, while used very sparingly, was very memorable. I have been humming Kafuku’s theme, officially known as “Drive My Car (Kafuku),” that plays over the opening credits ever since I saw the film.
“Drive My Car” is also thematically rich with its exploration of grief and how people express it. There are a ton of purposeful little pieces of reincorporation, from single lines of dialogue to imagery and ideas. The use of parallelism and juxtaposition between the core cast was quite clever. There were many small connections I made both during and after the film that struck me as smart little additions to the script.
However, despite all of the technical glitz and glamor of “Drive My Car,” I found myself at a loss. While so much of the film was obviously brilliant, there was something that was not working for me that I couldn’t quite identify. I drove myself half-insane trying to figure out what was not working for me. Was it something about the filmmaking? No, as previously stated, that is almost universally brilliant. Was it something about the writing? I do not think it could be; I am a huge fan of Murakami as an author. So, what exactly was it?
Watching another one of Hamaguchi’s films, “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” is what really helped it click in my head. I did not have much of a connection with any of the characters emotionally. Part of this is by design; Hamaguchi writes the main characters to be distant in their emotions in a way that lets the audience project their own interpretation onto these characters and the climactic moments occurring between them. I found the characters to be more vague and nebulous than anything.
This problem was not just limited to the main characters, but I also found it difficult to get involved with the side characters, all of whom felt more like wallpaper to me. The side characters falling flat made the story fall apart because I had so little attachment to most of the players involved. Despite understanding their motivations and conclusions, the characters never moved me because I did not get a sense of who they were beyond their grief. The complete picture was clear to me, but on a moment-to-moment basis, nothing was evoked. That becomes a problem in a film that is three hours long and entirely centered around the audience’s emotional involvement in the characters’ stories.
Ultimately, “Drive My Car” is not a bad film, not in the slightest, just one that I personally didn’t emotionally connect with as much as many other people seem to. That being said, I would give it a 6/10. The truth of the very nature of criticism is that there will be times when something just does not land correctly for you, in a way that you cannot explain. This does not just apply to film, but all aspects of life. Perhaps it could be a person you know who everyone else likes but just gives off the wrong energy, or a vegetable that makes you gag even if it is a popular topping on salads. We have all been there and will be there many times in our lives. Just because “Drive My Car” did not hit home for me does not mean it will not for you.