In July 2018, pop singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl.
Two years later, Lovato is ready to tell her story with the release of her album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over.”
The 19-track album, which was released on April 2, is a mixing bowl of genres that tosses listeners through Lovato’s addiction, eating disorder struggles and her overdose recovery.
The track that summarizes her battle best is “Anyone.” Through poignant lyrics, Lovato shares that she is unhappy and struggling with circumstances in her life which leads to her relapse.
She sings, “I tried to talk to my piano/I tried to talk to my guitar/Talked to my imagination/Confided into alcohol/I tried and tried and tried some more/Told secrets 'til my voice was sore/Tired of empty conversation/'Cause no one hears me anymore.” Listeners can gather that Lovato is battling with herself and feels like alcohol is a relief. However, Lovato is still a pop star, and “Dancing With The Devil” manages to pack a few bops between the introspection.
One of the most upbeat songs of the album is “The Art Of Starting Over.” The fast-paced drums and happiness in Lovato’s voice show she’s really trying to portray someone who’s ready and excited to get their life together.
However, Lovato isn’t tackling this journey alone. She brought some company to collaborate with: Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Sam Fischer and Saweetie all grace the features of this album.
“Met Him Last Night” and “What Other People Say” are tracks that stand out because they seem to be the exact opposites of each other. In “Met Him Last Night,” Grande’s vocals float softly and subtly in the background, telling a seductive story of meeting a man who seems to be reliable but is truly not. It incorporates darker instrumentation by using a huge, robotic synthesizer swells with hip-hop beats in the background.
“What Other People Say” has more of an upbeat tone. Fischer’s vocals are more present and distinguishable from Lovato’s. The acoustic guitar strums in the background turn this ballad into something more heartfelt than the grimier, synth-ridden “Met Him Last Night.”
Lovato released a YouTube documentary called “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” and she even called the album the “non-official soundtrack” to the documentary. While the album as a whole summarizes the story of Lovato’s overdose, overcoming obstacles and reinventing herself, the YouTube documentary adds a lot of personal context.
For example, the documentary explains that “Melon Cake” is about Lovato’s struggles and trauma with her eating disorder. The song “Butterfly” is about her late father, but without the context of the documentary, people could assume it’s just about an ex because the lyrics are so generic. “ICU (Madison’s Lullabye)” has a double meaning about how she was temporarily blind and couldn’t see her sister when she first woke up in the hospital. These explanations make the songs much stronger and more meaningful.
The album is some of Lovato’s best work. Some of the songs may not be as exciting as others, yet the album tells a story of someone willing to get back up and work on themselves. Lovato is honest with her fans, saying, “I’m not perfect” with the album. Hopefully, listeners can turn to the album whenever they feel like the world is against them, or when they feel hopeless and want to be inspired again.