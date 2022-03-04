Director Mark Pedri’s latest documentary “Dear Sirs” seeks to preserve the story of his deceased grandfather, but does so in an all too typical and unambitious manner.
“Dear Sirs” documents the events of Pedri moving into the home of his late grandfather, Silvio, and unearthing another side to a man he thought he knew so well. Pedri learns of his grandfather’s service in World War II and time spent as a prisoner of war. The discovery then inspires Pedri to bicycle across Europe to better understand his grandfather.
I have personally always been fascinated by non-fiction stories of prisoners of war, like those told in the books “Night” by Elie Wiesel and “All But My Life” by Gerda Weissmann Klein. Since “Dear Sirs” tells a story in a similar vein, I found myself astutely attentive to the personal experiences of Pedri’s grandfather. I wish Silvio was directly quoted more often than he was in the film because it would have lent an even greater degree of intimacy to the documentary’s subject.
The film’s score is all over the place in terms of quality and purpose. Early in the documentary, it is established that Pedri’s grandfather loved to play the accordion and taught all his children how to play the instrument. So naturally, the score incorporated a lot of accordion, smartly merging the audio and visual elements of the movie. However, as the runtime progressed, less and less accordion was used, and the instrument was substituted for more generic documentary score music. It felt like as the film progressed, the score lost its personality gradually and became more and more typical.
My main gripe with “Dear Sirs” would have to be the production value, or rather the lack thereof. When broken down to its bare essentials, this film does not feel like anything much more than a glorified YouTube video. The footage all looked incredibly unprocessed and raw, as if it had been snatched directly from the camera’s SD card and plopped into Adobe Premiere Pro or Sony Vegas Pro without any touch up. This style of presentation is not inherently a flaw, but it greatly detracts from the cinematic qualities to the movie.
The sections of Pedri and his wife biking across Europe without any commentary about Silvio emphasize the YouTube video feel of the production. These sections were more like a travel vlog than a feature film.
Most of the efforts the film makes to appear more cinematic come off as cheap rather than impressive. For instance, the use of vintage photographs and film is something that just about any documentary on PBS can accomplish. The same goes for the use of minimally animated drawings to tell the story of historical events that were not photographed or filmed. What I will grant “Dear Sirs” is that the number of drone shots sprinkled throughout served to positively impact my perception of the production value.
Ultimately, I was only moderately invested in the story of Pedri’s discovery of his grandfather’s past and scarcely impressed by the technical prowess of “Dear Sirs.” I would give the film a 4/10. That being said, I understand the challenges and limitations of making a movie on a budget — which “Dear Sirs” was obviously made on — and the director’s intuition to make this film. Growing up, that member of the family whose story always escaped you becomes increasingly fascinating, so I fully sympathize with the desire to document Silvio’s story. However, it could have been done with a little more flash and ambition to make it appealing to a wider audience.