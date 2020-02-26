As “Parasite” ran away with the Academy Awards this year, many other fantastic films found themselves stuck in the shadow of the South Korean juggernaut, which was by far the most prevalent in the Best International Feature Film category.
The award was the only real lock for a “Parasite” victory going into the awards ceremony, which, while well-deserved, was somewhat disappointing as the other nominees were lost in the background. Films like “Les Miserables” from France and “Pain and Glory” from Spain were completely overlooked. Another one of these nominees, “Corpus Christi” from Poland, arguably could have won the award any other year.
Director Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi,” which opens at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center this Friday, is the emotionally brutal and moving story of a man trying to escape his past while struggling between his faith in God and his desires to live a wilder, more criminal life.
The main character, Daniel, is phenomenally portrayed by Bartosz Bielenia. The film opens with him going about his day-to-day life in prison. The reason for his imprisonment is unknown to the audience, but the film showcases how Daniel has embraced Christianity during his sentence. When he is released, Daniel wants to become a priest and preach to people wherever he can. The only problem is his criminal record, which makes it impossible for him to apply to the seminary. He is immobilized, as he can't become a priest no matter how devoted he is.
The real plot of the film kicks in when Daniel takes on the guise of Father Tomasz and begins filling in at a small-town parish. The people of the town all take a liking to his preaching, and he becomes pretty well known in the community. Nobody in the town is aware Daniel is a fraud, except for him, which creates an interesting dynamic as he struggles to decide on the right course of action.
“Corpus Christi” is an extremely complex and well-developed examination of one’s religious beliefs and the extent of their genuineness.
Throughout Daniel’s time as this town’s priest, he seems to have a positive impact. He brings a sense of peace to the lives of the townspeople. He helps them to accept themselves while also helping them grow in their faith. He appears to be everything you could want from a priest and public figure.
However, all of this could be undermined by the lie that Daniel is living. The film seems to present the question of whether Daniel’s message to these people is legitimate considering he is not practicing what he preaches — quite literally. He feels conflicted about his actions and questions his own motivations behind them. In turn, the seriousness of the situation and the odd relatability of Daniel causes the audience to legitimately stop and think about how they would handle the situation.
The fact that Daniel is a criminal adds another riveting layer to the film.
On multiple occasions in the film, the townspeople refer to criminals and prisoners as “scum” that shouldn’t be taken seriously. However, the film showcases Daniel’s loving philosophies, dedication to his religion and his immensely positive effect on the town and its people. He’s mostly well-loved in the town, as he keeps his criminal past a secret in an attempt to not jeopardize his message. The hypocrisy of the townspeople and their views regarding “scum” is only made more apparent when the film highlights some of the awful things they’ve done as a community — such as harassing a woman whose husband died because he was drunk driving. Some of the actions of this community are just as despicable as those of the criminals they loathe, yet they continue to condemn others.
“Corpus Christi” isn’t the kind of film to watch for blind entertainment. It’s the kind of movie that continuously asks the audience to think about its content. Despite the film’s somewhat slow pace, the dilemmas and questions provided by the story are incredibly engaging.
Even though it might have been overshadowed by “Parasite” and its success at the Oscars, “Corpus Christi” should not be overlooked. It’s a harrowing film that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled, and it deserves all of the recognition it can get.