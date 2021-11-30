“Colin in Black & White” is a visually stunning show with a crucial message every person needs to hear. It’s sharp, alarming and, like Kaepernick, breaks every rule.
Colin Kaepernick is known as a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He was ousted from the NFL when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality in 2016.
Now, in “Colin in Black & White,” we get to see what made him the activist he is today. Kaepernick being forced out of the NFL wasn’t the first time he was threatened by a sports team. The show, which premiered Oct. 29, has six episodes and heavily features Kaepernick himself. Hair discrimination is explored in episode one, entitled “Cornrows.”
Many elements of this show are striking. The powerful narration, voiced by Kaepernick, is paired with scenes from his transformative teenage years. The camera often switches from adult Kaepernick to his young self in one easy motion. Most of the time, we get to witness Kaepernick watch his life play out on the big screen.
The episode starts with a gut punch. Football players are seen at a football draft. It looks as if they are doing a normal routine, running in line, but when they cross a threshold, their football uniforms are turned into scraps. Their hands are shackled in front of them. A man stands on top of a platform chained while another man auctions him off. Every football player in this scene is Black and the auctioneer is a white man.
The scene continues, showing parallels between how a Black man was sold into slavery and how a Black man is drafted into the NFL, with Kaepernick narrating. It ends with a deafening “sold” as the slave gets handed over to the white football coach.
It’s only the first three minutes of the show, but it is the most jarring and thought-provoking scene of episode one. Football is often thought of as the great American sport and pastime, but Kaepernick paints a different, gritty picture. Seeing the Black players cross the line from football player to slave is an excellent metaphor in what Kaepernick’s experience was like and leaves a bitter taste in the audience member’s mouth.
The scene effortlessly transitions into Kaepernick watching his teenage life play out on a big screen with the line, “As a kid you’re not thinking that you’re being groomed for a system. You just love playing football. You’re just trying to make the team.”
His friend introduced him to a popular Black hairstyle called braids, or cornrows. This moment in the show sets off Kaepernick’s struggle straddling the line between Black and white.
Kaepernick’s teenage years show, what I like to call, a cultural awakening. He was adopted by two white parents, and he never got the chance to connect with his Black culture until he was 15. Episode one explores how Kaepernick was desperately trying to belong to his Black identity. He clings onto the little bit of culture he knows while outside factors like parents and coaches try to remove one side of his identity. Bi-racial people have long faced the question of “Where do I belong?” This show dissects the struggle in an honest way. The writing is fantastic, but young Kaepernick couldn’t have come alive so authentically if it wasn’t for the talents of Jaden Michael (Young Colin Kaepernick), who approaches young Kaepernick as if he is Kaepernick.
Watching young Kaepernick explore his Black culture is disheartening, but also satisfying. When he walks into a barber shop, his eyes grow wide at the Wu-Tang Clan T-shirt and the pristine sneakers. Adult Kaepernick narrates that he knows he looks amazed, but that he had never been anywhere that made him feel like that before. He never experienced a sense of cultural belonging. It’s sad that his parents, possibly unknowingly, kept him away from the Black side of his identity, but when young Kaepernick gets to be immersed in it for the first time, you can’t help but feel warmth in your heart.
From the female barber teaching Kaepernick’s mom how to care for his hair to Kaepernick getting hilariously called out by his peers when his hair is less than fresh, there are multiple scenes that illustrate what the Black community is actually like. It also shows the barber doing his hair at her house, burning incense and offering him a plate of soul food. Kaepernick finally feels a sense of community.
This scene is so real. It’s a peek into Black people’s culture and customs, and as a Black viewer it’s always refreshing to see our culture shown in an authentic way. “Colin in Black & White” shows the small things that make up the culture, but overall it emphasizes the love and togetherness in the Black community.
The first point of major discrimination displayed in this episode comes in the form of Kaepernick’s baseball coach, who has a problem with his hair. The white coach says it is an unprofessional hairstyle and against the rules, and his parents agree.
Kaepernick’s father tells him rules are rules, but his mother goes as far as to ask him, “How long is all of this going to last?” With a final nail in Kaepernick’s exploration of his Black culture, she tells him he looks like a thug.
Thug. The word spurs a montage with Kaepernick voicing his grievances with the word. He delves into the history of the word and gives the dictionary definition. Then he shows how it’s shown on television. Hearing how society has changed the description of thug to mean a Black criminal is unsurprising but infuriating nonetheless. This is the second most striking scene in the show, as it ties in the impact the word thug has left on our society.
Scenes are shown from the Black Lives Matter protests, with former President Donald Trump calling protesters thugs and asking people to not be too nice. Immediately after, clips are shown of the insurrection at the Capitol, with Trump saying he knows the insurrectionists’ pain and that they are very special. This shows that the word thug is only used for one group of people.
Kaepernick says that for 14 years after his mom told him he looked like a thug, he did not get braids. Episode one ends with a gripping final scene, 34-year-old Kaepernick getting cornrows.
The visual elements are what sets this show apart from any others. It so perfectly balances reality with scripted acting; you almost forget that you are not actually watching young Kaepernick grow up. It’s a mix of drama with an artistic flair and incorporates real world news footage. “Colin in Black & White” is in-touch with the times, tying everything in his childhood back to now. It showcases the sad truth of how little America has come since Kaepernick’s childhood.
This show is hard to watch in the best way possible. It’s provocative with the bitter reality of what America has done to young Black people. After the NFL tried to silence him, Kaepernick came back with a strong, eloquent voice. It’s a show I can’t wait to keep watching.