Imagine you’re the leading male protagonist in a romantic film.
You’re wearing a suit and tie, briefcase in lap. It’s raining. You’ve just waved goodbye to your love interest, and now you’re sitting in the back of a taxi cab on your way to the job you hate. Just a few miles into your journey, you have a revelation.
That woman with the chunky bangs and pencil skirt whom you just bid farewell was actually the love of your life. You tell the driver to turn the car around and to “step on it.”
The airport-redemption motif seen in many romance movies always needed a theme song but never had one — until now. British indie rock band Circa Waves released its newest album, “Sad Happy” on March 13, gifting filmmakers the perfect soundtrack for a profession of feelings. While cabs in romcoms zip across busy streets to reunite quarreling lovers, there is no better song to set the scene than the bittersweet “Love You More.”
The entire album feels like the soundtrack to a somewhat-tragic love story, with the first half appealing to the golden days of young love and the back half a nostalgic ode to failed relationships. It begins with what the main characters might dance to if they were magically caught in the rain, only to listen to the last few tracks while staring pensively out a car window after the storms of life ruin the magic.
The title “Sad Happy” is accurate, as both emotions are completely portrayed. Sometimes a song is clearly one or the other while works like “Wake Up Call” and the titular track “Sad Happy” contain elements of both. This urges the listener to ask questions about what they hear — is the song happy or sad? Can it be both at the same time?
Circa Waves sounds like Vampire Weekend in “Sad Happy,” especially with upbeat, lively pieces like “Jacqueline” and “Wasted On You.” As the album progresses, however, the energetic feel is traded for mellow ballads with lamenting vocals.
“Sympathy” and “Hope There’s a Heaven” are two highlights of the album, and the variances in both show the band’s flexibility. “Sympathy” is an acoustic piece that would create a fitting ambiance in a quiet coffee house, relaxing customers and helping them drift into deep thought.
“Hope There’s a Heaven,” however, causes listeners to wonder if they’re suddenly listening to the dreamy, surf-rock sounds of The Vaccines. The song seems to be about the passing of a parent or loved one. Lead singer Kieran Shudall delivers lyrics like “Why’d you have to go?/I swear the best is yet to come/Why’d you have to go?/The doctor gave you weeks or months,” with pitch-perfect delivery and emotional conviction. Shudall’s voice is distinct and gorgeous throughout the record, but it especially shines in this piece.
Beautifully bright and melancholic, “Sad Happy'' shows a depth to Circa Waves that reminds one of a well-done romance with an extra side of quirkiness. Perhaps this would be the album to play in a Wes Anderson movie.
But, unlike a truly redemptive airport scene, the album leaves the listener with a stronger taste of sadness than joy. I imagine it would look more like this:
You race back into the airport, trying to chase down your love. She makes it through security without any hangups, but you aren’t allowed through without a boarding pass. You yell and proclaim your love for her as loud as you can, but she can’t hear you over the audiobook she’s already listening to through her headphones.
Devastated, you watch her walk through the gate and out of your life forever.
“Love You More” stops playing. Cue the sorrowful “Birthday Cake.”