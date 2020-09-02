I was not prepared for “Babyteeth.”
I had seen the trailer for the film, and it looked interesting, but I didn’t really have any expectations as I walked into the theater to watch this movie. The premise of the film revolves around a young Australian girl named Milla who has recently been diagnosed with cancer. She seems to be taking it well enough, but it’s a nightmare for her parents. Their nightmare is only made worse when Milla falls in love for the first time. Instead of falling for a boy from her school like her parents wished, Milla becomes infatuated with Moses, a socially adrift drug-addict who’s nearly a decade older than her.
“Babyteeth” is the feature film debut of director Shannon Murphy. Murphy had worked on several smaller television shows and short films before, but this is the first lengthy look at her directing abilities. The cast Murphy assembled for “Babyteeth” consists of known talents such as Ben Mendelsohn (“Captain Marvel”) and Essie Davis (“The Babadook”), but it also showcases several unknown talents such as Eliza Scanlen, who recently played Beth March in “Little Women,” and newcomer Toby Wallace.
For the opening act of “Babyteeth,” I wasn’t entirely sure what was happening or where the story was going. It mainly consists of Milla (Scanlen) and her parents (Mendelsohn and Davis) going about their daily lives. Milla goes to a school where she barely has any friends and her parents each work somewhat monotonous day jobs. It’s nothing too exciting, and yet I still found myself actively enjoying the film because the interactions between all of the characters were incredibly genuine and engaging.
Everything changes the moment Moses shows up.
Thanks in large part to Wallace’s performance in the role, the character of Moses brings an eclectic energy to “Babyteeth” that was entirely unexpected. The audience is never entirely sure what to make of him. While Milla’s feelings for Moses are always clear, Moses’ are much more muddied. There are moments where he seems like an outstandingly caring individual, but other points make the audience question if it’s all just an act in some scheme to get his next fix.
While Milla and Moses continue to spend time together, Milla’s parents are struggling in many aspects. On top of coping with their only child being diagnosed with cancer, they aren’t sure what the right approach to her relationship with Moses should be. They certainly believe he is too old for her, but they also see how happy he makes her. Milla hasn’t been this happy in a while, so they don’t want to take that away from her. They also feel the need to protect her from Moses, who they see as an older man who pretty much appeared out of nowhere. Only adding to the stress of all of this is the fact that their marriage rests on unstable footing, as the two aren’t getting along or helping each other in the ways they used to.
The incredible complexity in these dilemmas helps to make “Babyteeth” a spectacularly engaging film. While each of the characters are trying to figure out their perspectives on the situation, so is the audience. The viewers’ and the characters’ opinions are often changing based on how the situation evolves, which adds a layer of uncertainty to pretty much everything that happens.
What makes “Babyteeth” truly remarkable is how subtle, yet powerful it is on almost every front.
The audience doesn’t realize how attached to each and every character they are until something dramatic happens. It’s an unexpected gut punch. Every character, from Moses to Milla’s violin instructor, has a breathtaking amount of depth to them. Even if they’re only on screen for a couple minutes, every character is crafted and presented with acute attention to detail. The film shows you what their motivations are and how they fit into the story, but the subtlety at play makes it feel as if you’re genuinely getting to know them as a person, instead of being provided information through a script.
Adding to the genuineness of the film and its characters are the phenomenal performances from the entire cast. Every performer in the film brings their all to these characters and really brings them to life, not as characters but as real people. Mendelsohn and Davis are both fabulous in their roles as Milla’s parents, and I honestly believe they both deserve to be in the running for the supporting actor and actress Oscars this year. However, the real stars of the film are Scanlen and Wallace as Milla and Moses. The two have outstanding chemistry together, and they play off of each other remarkably well. Their performances in this film show them to be performers to take seriously, and I expect this won’t be the last time we’ll be talking about them both.
“Babyteeth” builds and builds until it eventually hits the absolutely stellar emotional climax of the story that won’t leave a dry eye in the audience.
Everything in the film is building toward the conclusion, and yet not once throughout the runtime does it feel like it’s heading any particular direction. It’s only when the viewer reflects on the film’s events that they realize the incredible journey that they went on with these characters.
“Babyteeth” almost doesn’t feel like a movie. It feels as if it’s a true story, featuring real people in complex and occasionally uncomfortably realistic scenarios.
There are several big movies to watch this weekend, such as “Tenet” and “Mulan,” and I already doubt that either of them will provide the same kind of exceedingly raw and authentic experience that “Babyteeth” does. The film may not feature grand action sequences or strange time-bending gimmicks, but I would implore anyone looking for a truly exceptional and emotionally fulfilling experience to check it out. I absolutely loved “Babyteeth,” and I would be shocked if it doesn’t end up on my favorites of the year list. It’s an incredible debut for Murphy as a director, and it should instantly make her a name to watch out for.