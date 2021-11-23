“Beans” is a coming-of-age film that treads the road too frequently taken by mediocre indie dramas, and it has some occasional verve added by the interesting real-world event that serves as the backdrop to the film’s story.
“Beans” is the debut feature from “Mohawk Girls” director Tracey Deer. Deer, along with Meredith Vuchnich, wrote the film, and it stars Kiawentiio Tarbell as the titular Beans, a twelve-year-old girl of Mohawk descent, as she comes of age to the backdrop of the Oka Crisis of 1990, grappling with growing responsibility while still being treated like a child by those around her.
The best aspect of the film was without a doubt the setting. The Oka Crisis was an event of Canadian history that I, as an American, was unfamiliar with, so I found that reading into the case after watching the film was incredibly interesting. The Oka Crisis was a land dispute between a group of Mohawk people and the residents of the town of Oka, Quebec, Canada that lasted 77 days. The dispute was a historic, violent and well-publicized conflict between a First Nation and the Canadian government. I would be curious to watch a documentary about the incident to get an even fuller picture of the historical significance of what occurred.
For an independent film, the choice to tackle such a weighty event is admirable. The use of archival footage emphasized the weight and scope of the events taking place, and it served as a clever way to stretch the limited budget. The technical presentation of the film was generally competent, as nothing was exceptionally poor or well done — it was all solidly put together.
The real area where “Beans” suffered is the script and the sequence of events. Aside from the continually escalating danger of the Oka Crisis in the background of the film, little of the film’s plot is particularly original. The plot is an all too predictable, tried and true coming-of-age indie drama that we have all seen in a thousand films before this and will see in a thousand films after this.
Every story beat was so forced and choreographed that the filmmakers might as well have been ticking items off a checklist. The moment Beans’ friend April, played by Paulina Alexis, taught her self-defense and said something to the effect of “you need this to fight off someone bigger than you,” I could not help but wonder when that was going to be reincorporated. The second I saw that Beans’ mother was pregnant, I had to wonder at what plot-convenient moment she would start to give birth. It does not help that these already unoriginal ideas were voiced through the mouths of actors with dramatically varying levels of talent. Some performances were perfectly believable, but others were wooden and dry.
The central problem of “Beans” rests in the fact that the story being told here does not justify the creativity or originality of the concept. The unfortunate reality of the film is that the story is plain uninspired, even if the real-world event it is shining a light on is important. As I made a point earlier in this review, I would much prefer to see a documentary about the real world rather than this cliché coming-of-age story. There is an obvious degree of importance to this story for the director — I just wish it were presented in a different way. In conclusion, I would give “Beans” a 5/10, and I recommend that rather than seeking out this film, you seek out information about the real-world event.