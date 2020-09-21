I’m a music geek, and I’m proud of it. The Spotify algorithm is one of my best friends. I read through and review every Billboard Hot 100 song each week, and I spend several hours discovering new artists and following musical trends. I’m embarrassed for the amount of artist trivia that I know.
Keeping all of this in mind, I could not tell you a thing about the personality of pop star Ava Max.
There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be able to accomplish this. Max is currently the 49th most listened to artist on the Spotify platform, has had two Billboard Hot 100 hits — including the top ten song “Sweet but Psycho” — and peering at her Spotify page will unveil multiple singles from Max that have crossed the 100 million stream barrier.
Numbers are one thing, but what her art represents is another. Looking at Max’s Instagram and Twitter will showcase a massive disparity in follower count: 1.4 million for Instagram and over 110 thousand for Twitter. Twitter is my favorite resource for uncovering the personal thoughts of artists, but almost all of Max’s posts are strictly promotional.
Lacking personal thoughts on social media reeks of artistic dishonesty. It begs the question of what Max actually represents in her art.
That’s not to say that Max’s songs don’t have definite traits. One common theme in each of her released songs is catchiness. The hit song “Sweet but Psycho” has been played to death by radio stations for this very reason, and it is a fun electropop romp. At the same time, the lyrics for the song have been accused of furthering the stigmatization of mental illnesses. The lyrics feature the misogynistic stereotype of the “crazy ex” narrative — the music video even showcases Max as an axe-wielding maniac obsessed with getting back at her former lover.
The UK’s Zero Suicide Alliance agreed with this sentiment that has been pointed out among other critics in an open letter to the artist, stating the song “helps to encourage and support stigma.”
Max has stated in an interview with Vanity Fair that the song’s message is “... all play-pretend. It’s like, well, guys think we actually are [psycho] … It’s mocking.” In this statement, Max appears oblivious as to how labeling an individual as a “psycho” perpetuates the stigmatization of psychosis.
If Max doesn’t understand her own material, how is the audience supposed to understand what her art represents?
Despite the controversy, I believe what pushed the song to success was Max’s vocal talent. Her voice is distinct, and Max’s vocal range is wide, which allows her to utilize both her upper and lower register to great effect. Combine this with her physical appearance of multi-colored hair and extravagant outfits, and she has all the elements of a successful pop singer.
However, these elements never come to full fruition on “Heaven & Hell,” as Max’s debut album feels more like a collection of singles than a cultivated final product.
The first issue is a lack of originality. The song “Kings & Queens” sounds like an electronic interpolation of Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name” and Bonnie Tyler’s “If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man).” The chorus retains the same catchiness that has punctuated Max’s discography, but it’s ultimately a rework of stolen goods.
“OMG What’s Happening” also feels like a cut taken from another artist’s album. If this was placed in Dua Lipa’s latest project, “Future Nostalgia,” I wouldn’t bat an eye. Except, while Dua Lipa transformed older electropop cliches and gave them a modern spin, this track feels more like mimicry.
The worst example of this imitation is “So Am I,” which is in the same key as “Sweet but Psycho” and follows the same chorus-verse-chorus structure and the same I–V–VI–IV chord progression. The themes explored in the track are exactly the same as the ones in “Sweet but Psycho.” Ripping off other artists has been done forever, but ripping off your own work is especially odd.
The song that breaks from this mold the most is the leadoff track “H.E.A.V.E.N.” It’s a wonderful blend of Max’s deeper vocals and trippy synths. The mix is fantastic on the track — Max’s vocals are reverb-heavy with a cosmic quality. As the name implies, it creates an impressive celestial soundscape. It ends with a fun, futuristic bass drop, which would be a hit in the EDM-club scene if people were able to go out and dance with a non-guilty conscience.
“Born to the Night” is another standout track. It feels like a blast to the past of early 2010s pop hits. Max channels her inner Lady Gaga to create a mega-scale, dazzling jam. It’s one of the best blends of electronic and dance-pop, especially with the bass-heavy thumping drum beat that drives the song.
These two songs and others like “Naked” and “Take You To Hell” are uptempo, danceable jams with strong grooves and ear-worm hooks. However, none of these songs really flow together as a cohesive product. The album feels like a curated playlist of singles rather than a meticulously crafted album detailing Max’s story.
It’s an inoffensive release, but that inoffensiveness is “Heaven & Hell’s” greatest weakness. As pop artists push their artistic vision farther than ever this year — Taylor Swift going full folk and The Weeknd reinventing himself from a dark R&B superstar to a theatrical dream pop chart-topping artist — Max’s project feels like more of the same tired pop cliches that more inventive pop artists have moved away from.
“Heaven & Hell” feels like another promotional tweet. Just as it’s hard to uncover the face behind the facade through Max’s social media, it’s even harder to uncover her own thoughts in her creative ventures.