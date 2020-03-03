Boy meets girl. Boy stands on bridge with girl while she contemplates jumping. Boy stops suicide — it’s the meet-cute everyone won’t stop asking for.
This unpredictable opening sequence of “All The Bright Places” does not flesh out into a more promising movie. Instead, it’s bogged down with a confusing storyline and forced chemistry between the two leads.
The movie, released on Feb. 28, is the film adaptation of author Jennifer Niven’s 2015 young adult novel. With Niven serving as co-writer of the screenplay, one would expect the movie to have a more cohesive storyline, but that’s simply not the case.
“All the Bright Places” stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, high school classmates-turned-lovers navigating mental illness, grief and childhood trauma, all within the inauspicious milieu of an unnamed Indiana city. While these are important topics to highlight in a film, the movie does not honor this discussion with a vital storyline.
It’s aggravating to see such important themes butchered so mercilessly in a film, as even the intricacies of Theodore’s undiagnosed mental illness are not explored. This further prevents the audience from connecting fully with any character.
Rushed and inconsistent pacing makes the movie seem like it’s hyper-aware of the fact that it’s based on a book, cutting through character development for the sake of getting to the meat of the story.
For example, Violet friend-zones Theodore and less than three minutes pass before they’re furiously making out for the first time, inexplicably in the middle of a cornfield. Scenes like this leave the viewer scratching their head, questioning if the screenwriters have any idea how relationships develop in real life.
While initially endearing, Theodore’s ebullient nature is a bit unsettling upon further analysis. His dogged enthusiasm in wooing Violet is concerning when she initially shows resistance toward his romancing. However, as the trope plays out in other rom-coms (think “The Last Song” or even Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”) Violet eventually gives in and reciprocates his feelings of infatuation.
The dichotomy of charisma in Fanning and Smith is disorienting, to say the least. While Smith oozes likeability even in a worrisome character, Fanning has all the charisma of an overcooked, unbuttered pancake. Most of her lines are delivered with deadpan straightforwardness, undercutting even the most emotional soliloquies.
The final scene features Fanning giving a supposedly moving speech to her classmates, but the complete lack of inflection in her voice makes even the finale fall flat on its face.
Unremarkable songs add almost nothing to the film overall, simply acting as background noise that segues between scenes. Even hits like Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and NONONO’s “Pumpin Blood” get swallowed up in the banality of the storyline and don’t make much of an impression.
The movie’s camerawork is nothing to write home about, simply showing what’s necessary in a way devoid of much creativity.
Although set with a promising premise, “All the Bright Places” falls short of creating anything memorable. Maybe the film would have benefitted from better casting choices in the female lead, but it’s possible it was doomed from the start.