A lot of movies have been postponed this year.
“Tenet” and “Mulan,” both of which are being released in some form this week, were supposed to be released in July and March, respectively. Some movies, such as “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and Marvel’s “Eternals,” have been pushed into the 2021 release schedule. However, none of these movies have been delayed as long as “The New Mutants” has.
The first trailer for “The New Mutants” was released almost three years ago. At that point, the movie was scheduled for release on April 13, 2018. The movie ended up being pushed back to February 2019 in order to avoid being released at the same time as “Deadpool 2.” It was then moved to August 2019 to avoid premiering at the same time as “Dark Phoenix,” which had taken that February spot. Then, once again, the film was delayed to April 2020 as a result of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. And, finally, the film was pushed back to Aug. 28, this past weekend, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Needless to say, “The New Mutants” has seen a long road to release. There were points when even the actors involved with the project weren’t sure if it was ever going to get released. Adding to the baggage “The New Mutants” carries is that it’s also the last film in 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” franchise to be released.
The plot of the film focuses on a small group of teen mutants who are just becoming more comfortable with their superhuman abilities. However, the group is locked up in what appears to be an asylum of some sort. The only adult there is a doctor named Reyes, and she’s frequently poking and prodding at their mental state while performing various tests and experiments on the group. I’ll spare the details, but the group is eventually forced to fight back, and boom — we have “The New Mutants.”
So, was “The New Mutants” worth the wait? Well, to put it bluntly, no. No it wasn’t.
I don’t think “The New Mutants” is an awful movie, and it’s far from the worst to come from Fox’s “X-Men” films. However, the movie fails to bring anything new to the table. It makes some attempts at being different, but it never really makes any sort of lasting impression on the audience.
The film is meant to be a mixing of two genres: superheroes and horror. Yet, it fails at being very successful at either.
As a horror movie,“The New Mutants” is just not very scary. There are a few moments where the concepts or images presented are a little spooky, but the film itself is never that intense or horrifying. It just takes some horror movie tropes, such as jump scares and weird creatures, waters them down and places them into the movie almost at random.
As far as it being a superhero movie, it’s neither super nor heroic. While there is a big fight at the end with some supernatural force, it’s not entertaining. None of the characters’ powers are ever explored in-depth. They’re given a quick verbal explanation, then briefly shown from time to time. There weren’t any grand shots of someone using their powers that have become expected of a superhero flick these days. Granted, I would applaud the film for trying to avoid the expected grandiose superhero action, but it doesn’t replace that with anything memorable, so it never makes any impression.
The performances in the film also fail to leave any sort of mark.
Across the board, the performances given by the cast of “The New Mutants” are subpar. The only exceptions would potentially be Maisie Williams as Rahne and Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana, but even they weren’t given a lot to work with. The rest of the cast is incredibly one-note. None of them give anything remotely resembling a compelling performance. Frankly, the performances in this film are akin to what one would expect from some low-budget show on The CW. They kind of work for the story, but “The New Mutants” certainly isn’t going to be a career-booster for anyone.
It’s a shame that after years of delayed releases, “The New Mutants” wasn’t anything more than a swing-and-a-miss. On paper, the mixed genres, talented cast and interesting story should make for a very entertaining film. In reality, the film just fizzles out and dies unceremoniously.
Nobody is going to remember this movie. It’s not going to be anyone’s favorite. It’s not going to change anyone’s career. It’s not going to do anything, really. “The New Mutants” is going to be lost in the background of the crazy year that 2020 has been, and maybe that’s for the best.
If you were on the fence about going back to the movie theater for this movie, I can firmly tell you that it’s not worth it. Unless you’re dying with excitement to see it, “The New Mutants” is a film you can probably catch on some streaming service down the road. Either that, or you can just forget it exists at all.