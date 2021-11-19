In a mind-bending blend of fiction and fact, “A Cop Movie” is a holistic and unpredictable takedown of the police force in Mexico City. The film makes it clear from the get-go that it is not a police-worshipping propaganda piece. However, some of the film’s impact is dulled by its, at times, overly convoluted structure.
“A Cop Movie” or “Una película de policías” is a new documentary drama hybrid from Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios, which was released on Netflix on Nov. 5. The film follows Teresa and Montoya, a pair of cops who joined the police force inspired by the retrospective patriarchs in their households, only to discover a world of corruption, humiliation and mistrust. They narrate their life stories over footage of their typical days and nights on the job. Over the course of the runtime, Ruizpalacios seeks to blur the lines between what is authentic and what is staged.
Describing the plot of “A Cop Movie” without giving away the whole experience presents a tricky set of challenges because the true nature of the story is not revealed until about an hour into the film’s runtime. On one hand, this makes the film a viewing experience that is hard to forget because the information revealed to you completely shatters your perception of everything you saw before. On the other hand, it makes the movie feel convoluted, especially with more than half of the film behind you.
The technical aspects of “A Cop Movie” are some of the moments where it shines brightest. The framing and camera movement are gorgeous, and the dingy color palette is a fantastic complement to the film’s seedy portrayal of Mexico City. Ruizpalacios is a ridiculously creative filmmaker and, on a scene-to-scene basis, seeks to shift his style of presenting information and directing a scene. This same rapid-fire shifting of style can also be seen in his previous films “Güeros” and “Museo.” The film is ripe with both obvious and subtle social critique of the police: the obvious being the corrupt and unempathetic nature of authority, and the subtle being the performative nature of being a police officer.
The sound design and cinematography play the largest role in the film’s many attempts to misdirect and disorient the audience’s sense of reality. The film is shot with a mix of crisp digital cameras, fisheye lens dash cams and iPhones. The natural assumption is that all the footage shot with the higher quality cameras is fabricated and plenty of these moments obviously are, like the capturing of a crook. There are others that play out so naturally as if they could occur entirely incidentally, like a person getting a haircut, where you question if what you are seeing is even staged. The audio’s role in this misdirection is not to be understated either, with some sound recordings being obviously professionally recorded and others sounding far cheaper.
If there is one technical aspect of “A Cop Movie” that did genuinely take me out of the film, it was the music. For the most part, there was no musical score at all, which I was fine with as I felt the eerie ambience of the locations generally complemented the mood of various scenes quite well. Unfortunately, when music was used, it was incredibly cheap and cheesy sounding. During one scene, the track that was played sounded so ridiculously stock I almost burst out laughing. The music is a smaller part of the film, so I can forgive it, but the scenes it was placed over top of would have been perfectly fine without it.
In conclusion, despite some overly complicated structural decisions, “A Cop Movie” still stands as a singular and impactful look into the lives of two Mexican police officers. I would give this film a 7/10. I recommend that if you want to watch this film, go in as blind as you possibly can to get the fullest impact from the experience. If you enjoy the film and want to watch something in a similar but different vein, I highly recommend Abbas Kiarostami’s 1990 film “Close-Up.”