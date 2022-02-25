Best Documentary Short Subject
“Audible”
“Audible” follows Amaree and his football teammates at the Maryland School for the Deaf to defend their long winning streak, as well as unpack the difficulty of living in a hearing person’s world. I was a big fan of the story being told here, and the actual cinematography was exquisitely framed, making great use of the natural lighting. However, I was not a fan of the audio presentation.
It was an incredibly stereotypical representation of deafness. The background noise was muted, sounds close to the camera, like someone breathing, were heightened — despite the fact that Amaree signed that he had zero hearing whatsoever because of a meningitis infection at a young age. This is a consistent qualm I have with most media portraying deafness, so it’s a little unfortunate that a documentary about deaf people does not represent sound any better than the norm.
“Lead Me Home”
This was a well-shot documentary short about homelessness in America’s largest cities. The drone shots in “Lead Me Home” were breathtaking, showing the horrific scope of the depressing realities of widespread homelessness. While there were a lot of great emotionally heavy scenes, the focus was just far too broad for a film that was only 39 minutes long. I appreciated the ambition of it, but it would have been better with a narrower focus on one or two people.
“The Queen of Basketball”
This documentary follows Lusia Harris, a female basketball player with an impressive legacy that often goes unsung. Harris herself was a charming character and compelling to listen to. The talking head segments of the movie appear to have been shot on film and matched the aspect ratio and aesthetic of the archival footage and photographs, which was a nice touch. However, I feel that if I was more interested in sports in general, I may have cared a little more about the experience.
“Three Songs for Benazir”
“Three Songs for Benazir” was a decent documentary about a young Afghan man having to make the choice between duty to his family or duty to his country. The internal dilemma the character faced was intriguing to watch, especially from a distinctly non-American perspective, but the film felt way too short to explore its central question in depth. By the time it started to get interesting, it was on a fast track out the door.
“When We Were Bullies”
This was garbage. “When We Were Bullies” is not without positive qualities — I liked the cut-out aesthetic of the film — however, the messaging of the film was just gross. It follows the director, Jay Rosenblatt, tracking down his fifth grade class to examine the memory of a group bullying incident against one child in the class.
Rather than focusing on the obvious thing — how the victim was affected by the incident — it examines how the bullies feel about it. The movie’s sympathy was lent exclusively to the bullies, and as far as I can tell, the victim was never even so much as contacted for the film. It’s self-indulgent trash made only to make the filmmaker feel good about himself.
Best Animated Short Film
“Affairs of the Art”
“Affairs of the Art” opens up the block of Oscar-nominated animated short films and firmly establishes that most of these films are not for kids. The story follows Beryl, an aging woman reflecting on her lack of success in life compared to her sister. I loved this short’s bold, kind of gross, sense of humor. I was not laughing with the film, but I was definitely entranced by the presentation of the story being told. It just threw everything and the kitchen sink at me, and the only reaction I could have was to admire what was unfolding in front of me. Overall, I had a great time watching the visual insanity in this short, making it easily one of my favorites.
“Bestia”
I appreciated the cleverness of using porcelain dolls for the stop motion in this short film. “Bestia” makes it abundantly clear it is not intended for children and consequently has some disturbing imagery. I will warn though, this short will make little sense if you are not familiar with the real life person who it was based on, Ingrid Olderök. We follow Ingrid around in her personal and professional life, witnessing her crumbling mental state as a result.
Now, generally, the visuals and storytelling were on point here, but what I could not get over was the music. The score for this short sounded like it was lifted from a stock music library. It felt so cheap that it completely took me out of the experience and left a sour taste in my mouth. Even if the music was not good, I still think plenty of people could find this film’s use of symbolism and visual storytelling compelling.
“Boxballet”
This film was sweet stuff, but nothing too special, honestly. The whole “guy meets girl who is the complete opposite of him but they end up being perfect for each other” plot has been done to death and back to life again. While there were some clever twists to the story, mainly relating to it taking place around the fall of the Soviet Union, it wasn’t enough to save a so-so story.
“Robin Robin”
This one was cute, but unfortunately, not for me. The story follows Robin, a clumsy young robin living among a family of mice who does not fit in with her stealthy family. I have seen the same plot and sense of humor in “Robin Robin” repeated one thousand times already, so they fail to excite me for the one thousand and first time. Ultimately, it’s something that is definitely made more for starry-eyed six year olds rather than for a cynical, saucy 19 year old.
“The Windshield Wiper”
Like “Bestia,” “The Windshield Wiper” is a short that had me hooked with strong visual presentation, but the music ruined the experience for me. The plot consists of a series of vignettes detailing various nameless character’s struggles with emotional and physical love. An awful and completely anonymous indie pop song started playing over the last few minutes of the film, and completely derailed any investment I had in the short. The film had some good sequences, but the ridiculousness of the music used here killed the emotional tone of the film.
Best Live Action Short Film
“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”
“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run” is a drama following a young Kyrgyz woman, Sezim, who has been kidnapped and forced to marry in a practice known as bride kidnapping. The film highlights Sezim’s understandably distraught emotional reaction to this archaic tradition. This film went in every direction I wanted it to go, so at the end of the day, I felt quite satisfied with what I watched — even if a part of me feels this subject could’ve been more thoroughly explored in a documentary.
“On My Mind”
This was just awful. “On My Mind” is easily the most emotionally-manipulative, weepy, sentimental garbage to be nominated in the Best Live Action Short Films category. The story follows Henrik (Rasmus Hammerich), a man who shows up at a karaoke bar to sing one last song for his dying wife. The short appears to have been shot on some super junky camera, because the visuals look flat and stale.
It made me want to vomit with just how hard it was pushing its trite melodrama onto the audience, and the ending was so cheesy I actually laughed out loud. All that being said, if I had to place money on what was going to win the Oscar of the five, it would be this one because it appeals to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' proclivity for picking boring, safe, heavily-sentimental films in this category, like “The Neighbors’ Window” in 2020.
“Please Hold”
Taking a page out of the playbook of Franz Kafka, “Please Hold” follows Mateo (Erick Lopez), a young man who finds his life forcibly altered by a futuristic, entirely automated justice system. Lopez’s acting performance was not amazing, but the film still managed to be quite fun and tense. It was not exactly original, but I still had a good time watching it.
“Sukienka”
This film, also called “The Dress” for its American release, follows the story of Julka (Anna Dzieduszycka), a woman with dwarfism feeling the restrictions of her height and looking to escape her loneliness. This film wasn’t awful, it could use some more personality because as it stands, the film is rather bland. It does not do anything too bold or offensive with the storytelling or filmmaking; it just sits firmly in the center of the lane.
“The Long Goodbye”
Riz Ahmed stars as himself in a film confronting far right Islamophobia in Great Britain. The experience of watching this short is incredibly overwhelming and terrifying, but its ultimate message is something that’s obviously deeply personal to Ahmed. While I found it a little too blunt in its messaging, I think the emotional catharsis some people will get from this short makes it worth checking out.