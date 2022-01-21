Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day dedicated to commemorating the great Rev. Dr. King and all of his contributions in spearheading the civil rights movement.
Instagram pages flooded with common quotes from King, people posting his words or reposting the words of Black people to show, perhaps, solidarity.
MLK Day means more than just a story post. It’s more than a day off from school. It’s more than a fledgling attempt to capture years of work by Black activists in a single Instagram quote.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is about the entire civil rights movement, how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go. It is not only about the man, but what he stood for, the work he did and who he did it with. He represents something larger: a cultural awakening and uprising that happened in the 1950s and 1960s that to this day refuses to be silenced.
MLK Day represents every person who fought for the rights of Black people and who continue to fight for racial equality.
It’s a day of reflection that holds immense power. As a half-black and half-white woman, I often think about how if it wasn’t for people like King, I wouldn’t exist. My parents would’ve still been held in the confines of segregation.
Our neighbors, our professors, our best friends wouldn’t be in our lives without every single man and woman who fought for desegregation and equality.
To Kwakiutl Dreher, associate professor of English, it’s about the Black family.
“You have to remember him for the Black family, for how he was able to motivate the world,” she said. “He was for judging people by the content of their character. This whole thing about skin color is pernicious.”
Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s wife, was a major player in the civil rights movement. She was an activist before she met MLK, joining her college’s NAACP chapter. She also fought against a ban that wouldn’t allow Black people to student-teach in schools. We often forget that Coretta Scott King had just as much to do with MLK’s success. She was a leader and activist in her own right, continuing on their legacy after her husband died.
Dreher said Martin Luther King Jr. Day is about how people united and came together for the rights of Black people to live freely and equally.
“We have to remember that collaborative effort and that collaborative strength, that whole movement,” she said. “They were avatars, just miracles walking the Earth.”
Ebben Blake, a junior emerging media arts major, said MLK Day is important for him because it means he gets to live authentically.
“It’s about what our Black forefathers and mothers have done to allow us to go out and not have as much fear of being who we are,” Blake said.
Blake said recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. is important, but we also need to remember and appreciate other civil rights activists, including women.
“People think one way should be everybody's rule of thumb for protesting and changing things and making a difference. And like Malcolm X, in school, they said he was a bad guy. We don't talk about him. Angela Davis was such a kicka** woman,” he said.
Women in the civil rights movement often get pushed to the sidelines, despite the major impact they had on the movement. Ella Baker not only worked alongside King to organize the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, but she also founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee that lasted for 10 years.
Derher and Blake ended on similar sentiments. MLK Day is a chance for us to celebrate, remember and reflect on the man who helped shape a movement that changed lives.
“Martin Luther King was so emboldened by justice that he wanted to roll out like a mighty river,” Dreher said. “We have to keep that alive.”
It’s also a chance to look forward to what we still have to do.
“It's not completely finished,” Blake said.
In the words of the great Rev. King, “If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”