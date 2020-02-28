Since winning the gold medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1986, pianist Barry Douglas has enjoyed a storied career in music. For the first time, Douglas will bring his classical stylings to the Lied Center for Performing Arts this Sunday afternoon.
Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Douglas grew up studying multiple different instruments, including piano and organ. He has been professionally active in music since 1978, performing worldwide and serving as the artistic director of the Clandeboye Festival and the chamber orchestra Camerata Ireland. He was appointed as an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2002 by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music.
Before he plays works by Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Sergei Rachmaninoff at the Lied Center this weekend, Douglas spoke with The Daily Nebraskan on what to expect from the concert and the highlights of his career.
The Daily Nebraskan: Have you ever been to Lincoln or performed anywhere else in Nebraska before?
Barry Douglas: I've been to Omaha a couple times, but not for many, many years. But I've never been to Lincoln. I'm very excited.
DN: What are you excited to see or experience while you're here?
Douglas: Well, unfortunately, I won't be there for very long, but what's wonderful is the day after the recital, I'm going to give a master class, which I'm very excited about. It's always fascinating to hear the new young artists playing and what their take on music is.
DN: Thinking back on your career, when did you know you wanted to pursue music? Was it an aha moment or did you always know that it was something you wanted to do?
Douglas: I think I always knew, but my mother was very keen on me becoming a doctor and I was very keen to become a long-distance truck driver. So in the end, I got my wish, because I'm still traveling but not in a truck. I'm traveling in a plane or a car. But I had heard music in school. I knew it was in my bones. I don't know why. It was just something that happened. I had the chance to learn a lot of different instruments and really get into music in a very, very deep way. It's just been fantastic. It's a lot of hard work, but it's very important to make sure that you have a foundation for the future.
DN: Throughout your career, you've performed all over the world and received numerous accolades. What are some achievements that you are most proud of that stand out to you?
Douglas: Well, there are many things. I mean, obviously, winning in Moscow in 1986 was a huge thing for me. But it's more things like when you meet and work with a great conductor or you discover a new hall or country you haven't been to before and you meet new people. I mean, every day is very, very different. But I think it's working with great musicians and those collaborations that's always something that is very, very inspiring. It gives you a real sense of purpose, and you feel that you're growing and you're inspired. And I think that's probably the most beneficial, the most interesting and profound thing for me.
DN: What do you enjoy about performing on college campuses and in getting the opportunity to work with students?
Douglas: It's the trying to find something that will help them to rediscover what they're doing. I mean, obviously, I've got a great deal more experience because I've been doing this for a very long time. But I think what's really important is not to tell a young artist, young pianist how to play, but more to coax them to think about how they can do it better themselves.
DN: What advice do you give to students who are interested in pursuing music?
Douglas: I think that you have to really want to do it 500%. You have to have a passion for it. You have to be prepared to work hard to strive to get it. You really have to have that passion because that's what will come through in your playing which will then energize the audience and they will be inspired and buoyed along by what you do at the piano. You've got to have that real passion and energy.
DN: What can Lincoln audiences expect from your concert, and what do you hope they will get out of hearing your music?
Douglas: I think our function as musicians, as performers, is when the audience is leaving the concert, after the whole thing is over, that they feel a little bit better, a little bit different, feel they've been moved a little. They have a different outlook on life. Just try to make a difference for that one afternoon with this great music. It's through the power of the composer's own writing just to give another sense of what the world looks like through that music.
Douglas will perform at the Lied Center on March 1 at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Lied Center box office.