On Feb. 9, Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Anna Deavere Smith will perform her one-woman show “Notes From the Field” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The play tackles the national issue of the school-to-prison pipeline while Smith portrays many characters to tell the story.
Smith is most notably recognized as an actress from her roles in popular television shows like “The West Wing” and “Black-ish.” Lauren Durban, the communications manager for the Lied Center, said what people may not be familiar with is her interesting genre of documentary-like theater.
“It’s called verbatim theater,” Durban said. “Basically, what she does is when she wants to address an issue, she will go out and interview hundreds of people involved with that issue and then pulls the show from the transcripts of those interviews.”
This is the theatrical style Smith used for “Notes From the Field,” and it was in this utilization that she was able to tackle the school-to-prison pipeline, a criminal cycle that youth are at risk to enter when they are exposed to the criminal justice system at a young age. With the information she collected from her 250 interviews, Durban said that Smith can give life to these various characters.
“She interviewed students, teachers, probation officers, activists and people all across the spectrum who were touched by the issue,” Durban said. “She becomes the characters; she takes on their vocal patterns, their characteristics, how they hold their bodies. Through them, she really encapsulates the issue and looks at it from multiple perspectives.”
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln law professor, Kristen Blankley, has done extensive research on the school-to-prison pipeline in Nebraska and worked in restorative justice to help end the pipeline. She explained that the school-to-prison pipeline has a tendency for youth to re-offend.
“The school-to-prison pipeline is a phrase we use to describe how difficult it can be to be reintegrated back into society and not re-offend,” Blankley said. “It stands for the idea that youth who get in trouble at school or are introduced to the criminal justice system at a young age have a hard time to stay out of the criminal justice system as they get older.”
Durban said that they chose to feature this show at the Lied Center because it is beneficial to the community and has a message that will move the conversation forward.
“One of the taglines of this show is ‘Change the conversation, change the system,’” Durban said. “So much of Smith’s work has been around advancing difficult conversations … We knew that anything of hers would be really impactful.”
On a local level, Blankley said that it is important for us as a society to work to help support these individuals for several societal benefits, especially the prospect of decrowding our local prisons.
“Nebraska, in particular, has prison overcrowding,” Blankley said. “We’re trying to deal with these issues as early as possible. That’s what we’re looking at with the first-time youth offenders, that the program ultimately will lessen the number of people in prison.”
Smith will also be participating in an E.N. Thompson Forum about race and the arts on Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. before her “Notes From the Field” performance at 7:30 p.m. The E.N. Thompson Forum is free to the public, and the “Notes From the Field” performance is free to students. Anyone can reserve tickets for the E.N. Thompson Forum on their webpage. Students can get tickets for “Notes From the Field” on the Arts for All webpage.
Durban said students should take advantage of their free tickets and go see “Notes From the Field” so they can join the conversation.
“Through stepping into other people’s lives, we can get a perspective that’s not possible in any other way. Especially through this verbatim one-woman show, it really gives up a deep look into the experiences of other people,” Durban said. “We hope that students, after seeing this show, will want to talk more about the issue, learn more about the issue and hopefully get involved and advance the conversation in a way that benefits everybody.”