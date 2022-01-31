On Jan. 28, Nintendo released a new Pokémon game called “Pokémon Legends: Arceus,” which is giving players mixed feelings. There will always be issues when a game is first released, but too many problems can make a game not worth the time or money. So, do the pros outweigh the cons in this new game?
The main story follows players as they are teleported through a space-time rift into the unfamiliar Hisui region, otherwise known as the Sinnoh region. Players are then taken into the Jubilife Village where they are given their first mission. Die-hard fans of the franchise may recognize the Jubilife Village, which is now Jubilife City in “Pokémon Diamond” and “Pokémon Pearl.”
The graphics of the game are decent looking for a new installment of Pokémon, although it’s kind of hard for Nintendo to top a game like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” which is known for its innovative, realistic and breathtaking graphics for the Nintendo Switch. While Legends: Arceus does expand on the graphics from its predecessor, “Pokémon Sword and Shield,” it seems as though Nintendo and Game Freak are gradually going to improve graphics over a long period of time. This, unfortunately, creates unfavorable graphic moments for many users. I personally love the art style that the developers chose, as it gives a whole new feeling to an already beloved and overdone art style. The buildings and land are influenced by the actual Japanese island of Hokkaido but set in the “Pokémon version” of feudal Japan.
Game graphics can always be improved, but what can really make or break a game is its gameplay. The first major change that users will notice is the lack of trainers to battle that are usually scattered throughout the region. While I understand the frustration this unusual alteration causes, I do think that the developers thought it through. Due to the placement of Legends: Arceus in the Pokémon timeline, the game is one of the first, so there wouldn’t be as many trainers during this time period. For gamers who relish in battling, this isn’t superb news, but it does make it more accessible for players wanting to complete their Pokédex, as they won’t have the neverending interruption of running into trainers.
The gameplay centers around users completing survey missions in order to increase the rank of their Pokédex so they can obtain and use more powerful items. There are none of the classic gyms, making the completion of the user’s Pokédex the center focus of the game. Players will have to sneak up on a Pokémon in order to not put them in the alert state, which begins the classic turn-based battles.
Battles have also added new mechanics with two different attack moves: the Strong Style and the Agile Style. The Strong Style is used when a player wants to increase the power of a move, making attacks stronger with increased effects, though this results in the opponent having two turns before the player’s next turn. The Agile Style has the opposite effect, making the player’s attack moves less effective, but results in users getting two attacks in one turn. These aren’t revolutionary, but are a fun addition to try and introduce new fighting mechanics.
Legends: Arceus isn’t really an upgrade for the Pokémon franchise, but I do recommend it to fans and new players. It’s a fun and relaxing game that allows users to explore the world freely without the distraction of a trainer battle every 10 minutes. Yes, the graphics are the biggest let down in the game, but they aren’t the worst graphics to exist and the game is still pleasurable to play. This rendition of Pokémon games is meant for a more relaxed style with more quality of life of gameplay, meaning that players can enjoy the game longer without getting burnt out, so if that’s what you are looking for then it’s right up your alley.